even against Venice he shone

Now there are no more doubts: Sandro Tonali is one of the technical leaders of Milan by Stefano Pioli. With the departure of Ismael Bennacer and Franck Kessie for the African Nations Cup (competition that began yesterday 9 January and will end on 6 February), the 2000 class has officially taken the ranks of first AC Milan midfielder. Confirming this is the performance and continuity that Sandro has been showing since the beginning of the season. Speaking of continuity, Tonali is the only player of the Rossoneri squad together with Alexis Saelemaekers to have played all the games that the Devil has played this season. In fact, there are 27 appearances for Tonali seasonals, and 1691 minutes played. Unfortunately, however, the yellow card remedied yesterday in the trip to Venice, will cost him the disqualification for the match against Spezia on Monday 17 January.

AGAINST ROME AND VENICE HE WAS THE MASTER OF THE MIDFIELD

Tonali started 2022 in the best way, with two great performances against Rome and Venice. The former Brescia has commanded the median of the field taking his opponents for a walk, who in turn have passed by him for repetitions. Professor Tonali, a giant of the midfield 182 centimeters tall. Sandro fights with the fire inside, recovers the balls, sets the maneuver and beats the set pieces. A complete midfielder who represents the present and the future of the Devil’s half.

In recent days, Paolo Maldini also spoke about Tonali, guest at the 2021 AIMC online meeting (Italian Association of Milan Clubs). The director of the Milan technical area said: “Tonali is the player who most showed a totally different face compared to last year. It’s a 2000, he came with a loan so with a lot of pressure on his shoulders. He arrived after the covid, a somewhat particular season, he did not do very well immediately but we had glimpsed enormous qualities in this boy, who is also a super Milan player. This doesn’t hurt either. In our opinion he is the player who made the most important improvement “.