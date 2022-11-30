Even Angelina Jolie gives in to the crop top, but with an “adult” style

Angelina Jolie and the minimal crop top

Angelina Jolie loves clothes that last over time. “Enjoying vintage pieces” is one of her style priorities, she told British Vogue, in 2021. To the point that the actress has continuously re-wearing the same favorite clothes for years, and has often shown off wonderful period dresses on the red carpet. Also, at the premiere of her latest Marvel superhero movie, Eternalslast November, daughters Shiloh and Zahara also arrived with their mother wearing pieces from her archive, showing how versatile these runway looks can be.

Angelina Jolie habitually uses flowing long dresses, kaftans and trench coats for the day with timeless and transversal lines to fashions, combined with designer bags (especially Valentino, Dior and Celine). In a recent outing, however, moving away from her usual “covering” looks, Jolie sported a crop top that recalled the virtual heroine Lara Croft played on the big screen, in the 2001 film directed by Simon West. The actress paired the minimal black tank top with low-waisted tailored trousers and flat easy platform sandals.

The touch of luxury, her Saint Laurent Icare leather tote. Anthony Vaccarello’s new accessory, launched earlier this year, was an instant hit with celebrities, including Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Bella Hadid, all fans of the bag.

This article was originally posted on American Vogue