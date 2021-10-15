Even Apple’s golden “bunker” is fallible: a bitcoin scam worth over a million euros

An investigation by Canadian security firm Sophos has documented that hundreds, if not thousands, of iOS users raking over 1.2 million euros. The mechanism set up by the scammers relied on one of man’s greatest weaknesses, love. The victims, American and European, were lured on social media like Facebook but also on dating app like Tinder, Grindr, Bumble and company, and convinced to invest money in cryptocurrencies through a specially developed iOS app.





Attracted by the profit obtained with the first transaction and by the possibility to withdraw the nest egg earned, the scammers gained the trust of the victims by finally pushing them to invest larger sums to maximize profits. Too bad that at this point the fake investment app has revealed its nature, denying them the opportunity to withdraw money. And it doesn’t end there, because to grievances the lure, the lure attempts to persuade him to invest a larger sum to “unblock” the withdrawal or, at most, of pay a fee to do it. Those who refused to choose one of the two paths saw their “investment” completely vanish, along with the hopes of getting something back.





Some stories of cheated through the method CryptoRom they did news: a British victim reported that his “love affair” with a scammer cost him a shortfall in his bank account of almost 75,000 euros. Sofos researchers have ascertained that the bitcoin address associated with the scam today was the recipient of over 1.2 million euros, and it is highly likely that it is not the only address used by criminals, so the total amount could be much greater.

HERE’S HOW APPLE’S GOLDEN ‘BUNKER’ GIVEN TO SCAMS

It is curious that this it happened inside Apple’s golden cage, where you can breathe a scent so bewitching that you have the feeling that nothing unpleasant can happen. The key to the scam appears to have been the abuse of Apple’s Enterprise program, which allowed criminals not to go through the App Store review process to distribute fake apps (however not published on the App Store, but in the past also the store. Apple was “laundry”). Apple’s Enterprise Signature program – Sophos writes – can be used to distribute apps without Apple’s App Store approval, simply by using an Enterprise Signature profile and certificate. Apps signed with Enterprise certificates must be deployed within the organization for employees or application testers, and should not be used to distribute apps to consumers. Most of the victims – for the most part Apple customers with iPhones – were induced to download an ad hoc profile from a website that effectively transferred control of the smartphone into the hands of criminals. When an iOS user visits one of the sites used for these scams, a profile MDM provisioning signed with an Enterprise certificate. The user is pushed to trust the profile so the scammer gets the management of the device remotely. The organization can potentially collect personal data, add / remove accounts, and install / manage apps. When the user returns again to the site set up ad hoc with the profile installed, he is asked to install an app from a page that looks like the App Store Apple, complete with fictitious reviews (positive, ed). The malicious app in question resembles the Bitfinex cryptocurrency trading application in all respects.



