“Even at 2-0 we remained in the game, the draw is right”

Alessio Dionisi, Sassuolo coach, commented to the microphones of DAZN the 2-2 draw against Napoli at Mapei Stadium.

Match analysis:

“I have to congratulate the boys, we are satisfied with the 2-2, clearly there is a bit of a bitter taste in the mouth for the 3-2 failure. I think we played evenly, even at 2-0 we stayed in the game and I think the draw is right “.

Sassuolo now looks much more balanced on the pitch:

“We were trying to achieve a certain balance and we are succeeding, then surely something is wrong and we will still be wrong, even today in the exit phase we did something wrong. With the new set-up we have more balance in between, someone has to sacrifice himself, Raspadori has to do a lot of dark work. Now we have to be good and continue like this, paradoxically the next match will be worth more for us, it will be a direct match even if we are in the sixteenth match “.

The three changes in defense compared to Milan?

“I think we have many good players in the defensive department and with different characteristics, especially on the full backs. Knowing the characteristics of Napoli, I made some choices, specifying that the same ones from San Siro could play for how they had played. I changed Rogerio in the race because I was booked, but I preferred to put fresh energy right away “.