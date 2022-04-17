If we are not particularly used to physical exercise, the signs of aging are likely to begin to be noticed. After a certain age, in fact, the body begins to yield and fat accumulates in points from which it is difficult to eliminate it.

Above all, the dreaded inner thigh which, together with the hips, is one of the most difficult points to model. However, following a good diet and a good training regime even at the age of 50 we could throw down the belly and regain the desired physical shape.

A necessary premise, however, is that there are neither diets nor miraculous exercises to lose weight but, rather, consistency and good will.

Exercises and practical advice

Although the gym is not necessary for these exercises, it will still be essential to follow a good diet. Fried, fats, sugars should be eliminated by preferring white meats and legumes for a good supply of proteins. Similarly, carbonated and alcoholic drinks must also be eliminated but without forgetting to drink at least 2 liters of water a day.

This will promote diuresis and less water retention.

Having said that, let’s see which exercises to perform.

Flat stomach and narrow hips

We start with the upper body by standing upright with legs apart.

Keeping the back straight and the abdominals tense we will have to try to touch the outside of the knees with the hands. This exercise will work your hips and abdominal area.

Now let’s raise the rhythm with some hops with rotation. We cross our hands in front of the chest and making small jumps we will rotate the lower part of the body. Also in this case we keep the back straight and the abs tense. This is a good exercise for working your abs but also for warming up your legs for subsequent exercises.

Even at the age of 50, we could drop the belly and slim the inner thigh with these exercises and tips to lose weight.

Let’s continue now by working the hips and legs. We will cross our arms behind the neck and lift our legs sideways trying to bring the knees as close to the elbows as possible. In this way we will stimulate the muscles of the legs and also those of the abdomen which must be kept in tension.

Finally, to tone the legs and inner thighs, we will proceed with cross lunges.

Keeping the arms along the body we will bring one leg forward by bending as if to make a bow and crossing the opposite leg. As we bend, we bring our arms to our chest and then perform the same movement for the other leg.

All exercises can be performed for 30 seconds each for 5 times but remember to always keep in mind our level of training. In fact, it is important to warm up and carry out a plan that is consistent with our physical state.

