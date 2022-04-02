Even at the age of 50 we could eliminate flabby arms, firm up the buttocks and have a flat stomach with these exercises

Over the years it becomes more and more complex to keep the muscle tone responsive. Due to the short time available and the inevitable advance of age, some parts of the body begin to fail and become sagging. Among the most common and unwelcome imperfections of the time, there are the classic flabby arms on the triceps area characterized by excesses of soft skin. In the same way, time also rests mercilessly on the stomach and buttocks, widening the hips and giving way to the typical rolls. Yet even at the age of 50 we may have an enviable physique with little home exercise. Below we will see some targeted exercises.

Toned arms

Very important before any workout is the warm-up phase which prepares the body to be more relaxed and reactive. We can do jumping jacks and a quick jog in place with high knees to wake the body up.

Once this is done, to tone the arms without tools but without making them excessively muscular we can do this. Let us rest our hands on our backs on the edge of a sufficiently solid chair so that our arms are at 90 °. Maintaining this position we extend our arms completely and then lower ourselves and slowly return to 90 °, keeping the back straight and the legs extended. During the exercise we will also keep the abdominals in tension by making them work.

Perform 3 sets of 15 repetitions. During the exercise we will feel the triceps area being activated which will constantly return toned.

Complete exercise for the whole body

If we are looking for a method to tone the arms, stomach and buttocks, a phenomenal exercise is the “mountain climber”. To do this we will have to assume the position on the palms as if to perform a flexion by straining the abdominals and back straight. Maintaining the position on the arms, we bring the knees to the chest alternately as if we were simulating a climb. This is a challenging exercise but one that brings good results. Run for at least 30 seconds 3 times.

Finally we will get on all fours and raise our arms and legs in a mirror image. Therefore, remaining on all 4 legs, we will raise the right arm and the left leg at the same time and then slowly return to position. We will do the same thing for the left arm and right leg as well. Perform 15 repetitions 3 times.

This exercise will help smooth the hips and buttocks area and give a more defined shoulder shape.

At the end of the circuit, remember to cool down and stretch and, in general, hydrate a lot and follow a good diet.

