‘Even beauty tires’: Andrea Legarreta reveals that she has almost no intimacy with Erik Rubín | VIDEO

Within the world of entertainment, there are many artists who have fallen in love with millions of viewers; however, there are also love stories that have become favorites of all of these. One of these cases was bright Star Y Mijareswho starred in the wedding of the century, although some time later they ended up divorcing.

However, another of the dynamite couples is the one between Andrea Legarreta Y Erik Rubinwho since the year 2 thousand are married and now have two beautiful daughters: Mine Y Little girl. Despite the fact that much has been said about this relationship, they have continued to lead their lives as normal; a few days ago they all went on vacation to Europewhere they spent unforgettable moments.

However, the doubts now focus on what is inside their relationship. After being together for so long, what would happen if they separate and how well do the two get along. Some of these unknowns she cleared them in the channel of Youtube from Martha Figueroa Y gherkin Origin.

Is Andrea Legarreta tired of Erik Rubín?

In the hypothetical case that the relationship Rubin-Legarreta was dissolved, the actress assured that she would dedicate herself to her and her daughters, since it gives her a little laziness to start a courtship with someone.

In this case, he mentioned that he knows him very well, in addition to extolling his qualities as a man, as a father and as a professional, since he has always looked after his family so that he lacks nothing. And although she also has her flaws, the host of Hoy did not ignore her own, to show that there must be tolerance in a relationship.

On the intimacy side, he assured that he likes well-groomed men and the former Timbiriche, at 51 years old, is one of the best preserved for all the exercise he does. However, he assured reporters that after nearly two decades of being intimate they sometimes don’t have as many of these approaches.

“José José would say: ‘Even beauty tires,'” he mentioned Andrea Legarreta between laughs.

