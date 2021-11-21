Even bees scream in fear: here is the surprising discovery

And how does the bee do it? Perhaps not everyone knows that the buzz of bees is not really a cry, but is the characteristic sound produced by the more or less rapid vibration of their wings. Well, as beekeepers well know, these insects are able to produce very different sounds. But a surprising discovery comes from Wellesley College, where entomologists have discovered that bees are capable of screaming, screaming in fear.

According to research published in the scientific journal Royal Society Open Science, Asian bees scream in case of danger, issuing “frenzied warnings.”

In case of threat from predators, such as the presence of a giant hornet outside the hive, the researchers recorded “cacophonic sounds”, “previously never described”, which have an affinity with the “acoustic traits of the alarm screeches.” , the screams of fear and the panic calls of primates, birds and meerkats ».

According to one of the authors, Dr. Heather Mattila, “there is something very human and recognizable in their sounds.” She and her team placed recorders inside the hives and cameras outside to document this special sound that the researcher first heard in 2013 in Vietnam while working on another research.

“Based on the timing of their production, it is reasonable to assume that these sounds have the primary task of informing other bees in the colony of danger, such as the presence of a hornet outside the nest,” he concludes.

