Even bitcoins to give weapons to Ukrainian troops. The new frontier of military crowdfunding

There is a risk of war in the East. After years of low-intensity conflict, the governments of Ukraine and Russia are one step away from military escalation. In the dispute, a role is also played by cryptocurrencies. It is the first time in war history. In reality, these numbers are still small when compared to the defense costs of the two states. Just over half a million dollars raised by Ukraine in the form of Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin etc. But the descent into the field of crypto opens up scenarios of military crowdfunding – let’s call it that – never experienced before. In Russia, however, the issue is more complicated. Government and central bank think differently and an agreement on the future of Bitcoin and company has not yet been found.

The winds of war that in these hours lash the Russian-Ukrainian border seem to send the hands of history back to 2014, when the Euromaidan revolts caused the end of the pro-Russian government of Viktor Janukovyč and the subsequent response of Moscow with the annexation of the peninsula of Crimea. Old frictions, which date back to those ‘unfinished accounts’ between East and West with the sudden collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. We are in 2022, more than thirty years have passed, but the grammar of this crisis reminds us of the War Cold, when ultimatums and the risk of a world conflict exploding were just around the corner for decades. Of course, the players on the pitch have changed. Against each other, lined up on the battlefield, are the two ‘favorite daughters’ of the USSR: Russia and Ukraine, both former Soviet socialist republics, lands belonging to the same empire – that of the Tsars – for over five hundred years.

The other big news, and here we come back to the present, are the technologies used by the two rivals. Beyond the new war tools available to the armies – from the Russian-made Zircon hypersonic missiles to the Turkish Bayraktar drones in the hands of Kiev – the front of the dispute has also shifted to the world of cryptofinance. The two nations have conflicting views on the future of Bitcoin. From a substantially speculative asset, cryptocurrencies have become a financing method – agile and at the same time difficult to subject to controls by the international monetary authorities – for Ukraine’s military spending, which on paper is at a disadvantage: just over six billion dollars invested in Defense. Against the over sixty Russians.

So Kiev is also betting on the world of cryptographic currencies to finance its military forces. This was confirmed by the analysis company Elliptic. Let’s clarify immediately: according to the data collected by the London think-tank, we are talking about really small numbers when compared with the resources necessary to wage a modern war. Already since the start of the conflict in Donbass, since 2014, there have been movements of cryptocurrencies towards the anti-virus nationalist militias. But it is only in 2021, the report reads, that $ 570,000 in the form of crypto arrived in Ukraine. A growth of 900% compared to 2020.





An influx that allows militias, mercenaries, volunteers and NGOs sided with Kiev to receive funding without risking the accusation of international arms trafficking. The risk of funds transferred via blockchain technology being seized or frozen by national or international authorities is drastically reduced thanks to still looser regulations. Organizations such as Come Back Alive are taking advantage of this, since 2014 engaged in military crowdfunding in support of Ukrainian troops engaged in the Donbass. Not to mention the over $ 100,000 raised in Bitcoin that went to finance the Ukrainian Cyber ​​Alliance, a group of activists from various countries engaged in cyber warfare against hackers serving the Kremlin.

On the other side of the border, however, the situation is a little more complicated. In Moscow, no one knows yet if Bitcoin and company will continue to be tolerated by the authorities. In line with the decision of the People’s Bank of China in September 2021, the Russian central bank expressed itself in January: transactions and cryptocurrency mining should also be banned in Russia. The danger of illicit trafficking and speculative bubbles is too high. Bad news for the crypto world, already threatened in its foundations by the gradual rise of CBDCs, the ‘state crypto’, being tested in half the world, including Russia.

A few days later, however, the reverse. The Ministry of Economy wants to regulate the crypto market, not ban it. According to the Russian press, the government would like to allow Russian citizens to use crypto currencies both as investment tools and as a method of paying taxes. But not to use them for everyday payments. The standoff between the executive led by Michail Mišustin – who took over from the more famous Medvedev in 2020 – and the Central Bank of the Russian Federation is still ongoing.