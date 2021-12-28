“Even cinecomics are worthy of winning Oscars”
Tom Holland in the movie “The Devil All the Time”, 2020
December 28, 2021
from Giovanni Teolis
The opinion of the leading actor of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
The big box office success of Spider-Man: No Way Home and at the same time the approach of the time of the year in which the most prestigious prizes are awarded have reopened the never dormant debate on the cinematic quality of cinecomics and on how much this type of film is worthy of being able to win an Oscar.
Who seems to have quite clear ideas on the subject is Tom Holland the great protagonist of the last film in the saga dedicated to Spider-Man.
Holland during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter thus motivated why there should be no foreclosures even in the award ceremony:
“I’ve made Marvel films and I’ve also made films that have been in the conversation in the world of the Oscars, and the only difference, really, is that one is a lot more expensive than the other. But the way I break down the character, the way the director cuts the story arc and the characters are all the same, just done on a different scale. So I think they are real art. “
Holland then also further explained his opinion:
“When you make these movies [di supereroi], you know that for good or bad, millions of people will see them, while when you make a little indie movie, if it’s not very good no one will watch it, so there is a different level of pressure. I mean, you can also ask Benedict Cumberbatch or Robert Downey Jr. or Scarlett Johansson – people who have made the ‘Oscar’ type of movies and have also made superhero movies – and they’ll tell you it’s the same, just on a scale. different.