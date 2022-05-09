even evening visits and more personal

The Campania Region plan aimed at recovering the backlog in the health sector has entered the executive phase. The question is that of the lack of answers accumulated in the years of the Covid-19 pandemic: specialist visits, medical and surgical hospitalizations, needs that will be met with an important addition of economic resources. The budget law at the end of 2021 has in fact earmarked 46 million for the Campania health system, to which Palazzo Santa Lucia has added a further 33.

The figures

Of the 46 million allocated by Rome, 29 will go to public structures and 17 to accredited private individuals, while the 33 allocated by the Campania Region will all go to accredited private individuals. Last year 44.5 million for the public and 93 million for the affiliates were allocated to the same project.

What are the funds for?

The Region’s estimates show as much as 70 thousand surgeries accumulated by 2021, with 45 thousand recovered and 25 thousand further postponed. Hospitals are already planning operations until after next summer.

The resources will naturally also cover the need for personnel and the related overtime, with each ASL committed to developing its own plan from this point of view as well. In fact, doctors will be employed for several hours in operating theaters, recourse to medical specialists and temporary hires, specialist visits also in the evening (in some cases thanks to the suspension of intramural activity).

Notwithstanding the expenditure ceilings, the plan provides for the involvement of the affiliated structures.