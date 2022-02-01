The deductions that taxpayers can request each year generally apply to themselves and their dependents. With regard to this latter aspect, we have previously explained which family members are fiscally dependent on the basis of what the legislation provides. Once the rule has been made, however, there are exceptions that make the deduction accessible also for expenses incurred in favor of another family member. For example, imagine the case of a child who is now an adult and economically independent who pays some expenses for the elderly parent. It is this last scenario that could represent the one in which to insert the deduction that we illustrate below and which also applies to family members who are not fiscally dependent.

The voices not to be forgotten in 2022

In a few months, millions of taxpayers will be able to start sending their 2022 tax returns referring to the year 2021. There are numerous expenses that can fully be included among those deductible and which allow significant tax savings to families. Surely the expenses that arouse great interest are those relating to the health sector. For example, those who use eyeglasses or contact lenses can apply for a tax bonus to obtain an interesting saving in the tax return. On the other hand, those who have non self-sufficient people in the family, elderly or disabled, can take advantage of a facility that relates to assistance rather than health care.

Even for family members not fiscally dependent, the Revenue Agency will recognize 400 euros in deduction on these expenses

The Revenue Agency has provided instructions for filling in the new form 730/2022. In the long list of possible deductions you can see those relating to the costs of assistance to non self-sufficient people. As the document shows, between E8 and E10 it will be possible to indicate the costs of assistance for non self-sufficient family members. They can be fully deducted if the declarant’s income does not exceed 40,000 euros.

According to what has been indicated, the amount of the maximum total deductible expenditure is equal to 2,100 euros. Applying the personal income tax rate of 19% this means that in fact the amount of the deduction should correspond to about 400 euros. This expenditure ceiling refers to each taxpayer.

This means that if you incur expenses for yourself and a family member, the maximum deductible ceiling remains unchanged. An interesting aspect concerns the possibility of unloading the expense from taxes even if the family member is not fiscally dependent. When completing the Single Certification, the amount must be indicated in the section dedicated to “Deductible charges” at points 341 to 352 by typing the charge code 15. Where more family members have borne the expense, it is important to remember that the maximum deductible amount it always remains the same, that is 2,100 euros.

Deepening

The Revenue Agency guarantees a deduction of 690 euros for this family member as well as for the children