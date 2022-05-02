Even Gullit would be surprised, the reason why Chicharito is not called the Tri

Javier Hernández cries after Mexico’s elimination

May 01, 2022 6:30 p.m.

One of the names that still dreams of going to the World Cup in Qatar is Javier Hernández. His presence in the MLS makes part of the press and fans press for his return. However, the reason why the Federation decided to veto it was revealed, with the approval of Gerardo Martino.

In the last public appearance of Gerardo Martino (prior to the friendly with Guatemala) he was questioned about the possible return of Chicharito. “Tata” confirmed that he is going through a good moment, however, he did not confirm or deny a possible call for the next test, to be played at the end of May against Nigeria.

Now, the main reason why the forward, who represented El Tri for the last time in September 2019, has not been called up, has been uncovered. Although there was talk that there is a dispute with the sacred cows and the economic factor was fundamental, there is another reason that caused surprise.

What originated the veto of Chicharito?

According to the ESPN report, Hernández was separated from the National Team for including women in the tricolor concentration. Moreover, he had the collaboration of FMF employees, who were fired upon learning of the fact. Despite this, it is still unknown if El Tri’s main scorer in World Cups will play in Qatar.

