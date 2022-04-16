Even if he makes 100 assists, the scholar who would call Martino instead of Mozo

The reason why Martino does not want to take Alan Mozo to the Tri

April 15, 2022 11:15 p.m.

The Mexican soccer team is getting ready to play the World Cup in Qatar, in which it will have 7 months of preparation. Gerardo Martino understands the need to get a stable team that allows him to be the protagonist in the ecumenical event.

More news from the Mexican team:

They haven’t played the World Cup yet and Martino has his first conflict with De Luisa in the Tri

Although he reiterated that he was going to call the vast majority of Liga MX players, one of the deleted players is Alan Mozo right back from Pumas. The Mexican cries out for selection; however, Tata Martino prefers to summon other players like Julio Domínguez.

The experienced Cruz Azul defender, despite being a central defender, has taken the position of right back to replace Jorge Sánchez in the Mexican team, that position could do for Alan Mozo, but Martino insists on his scholarship.

What must happen for Alan Mozo to reach El Tri?

Gerardo Martino has two full-backs such as Julián Araujo and Jorge Sánchez, and Julio Domínguez also applies to this position. Alan Mozo should wait for one of those three players to leave the squad, either due to injury or poor performance, in order to sneak into the World Cup in Qatar.

More news from the Mexican team:

He found out that Martino continues, can’t take it anymore and resigns from El Tri; it’s not candle