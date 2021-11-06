Even if the New York Times gives the anti-woke alarm to the left

“A National Democratic Party that speaks only of radical policies to the detriment of bipartisan ideas, and which dwells only on Donald Trump at the expense of a vision, risks becoming a marginal Democratic Party, which is liked only by the left”, writes the American newspaper : all in the center

The Economist puts Joe Biden on the cover and in a hole and writes that, in order to get out of it, the American president must distance himself from the “new-new left”, that is, from the highly cultured activists of the big cities and elected deputies in recent years that “start from the assumption that the electorate have the same ideas about racism or the role of the state as they do”. The praise of centrism, albeit with some harsher notes than usual (for the task that belongs to the president “it would take a politician with superhuman talent, Biden is not”), you expect it from the magazine of the moderate and liberal Anglo-Saxon establishment . More surprising is if the Editorial Board of the New York Times, the American newspaper that most of all, in the last year and a half, has been upset by the activism of its new-new internal left is saying more or less the same things. : there have been layoffs and resignations, ancient videos resurfaced to enact current punishments – “it’s chaos,” wrote Joe Pompeo in a Vanity Fair account.