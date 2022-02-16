Even in Latin America, the left is “woke” and identitarian

From Marxist anti-imperialism to the new identity and “woke” left, attentive to LGBT and transgender minorities and climate change. It is the change in the new South American left that emerges from an analysis published on the website Persuasion, translated into Italian by the newspaper Tomorrow. In essence, the identity progressivism of cancel culture, which has spread in recent years in the United States and in the Anglo-Saxon world, has been embraced by a new generation of left-wing leaders, from Chile to Colombia via Peru. As analyzed by InsideOver“woke” has in fact become the new slogan of the international progressive left, the same liberal left that in the United States has embraced, in recent decades, the politics of identity, but above all that which according to the illustrious political scientist Francis Fukuyama has decided to exalt “ particular forms of identity ” rather than “ build solidarity around large communities such as the working class or the economically exploited “, and concentrated” on increasingly restricted groups that find themselves marginalized in specific ways “Hence the cultural and identity war that is dividing American society into” tribe “- ethnic, gender – competing with each other.

From Marx to “woke” progressivism: here is the new South American left

As he explains Persuasionthe identity obsession of the US liberals has found particularly fertile ground in the South American “anti-imperialist” and anti-colonial left, the same one that has studied for years texts such as Pedagogy of the oppressed by Paulo Freire. Examples of cancel culture in South American sauce? In Colombia, in September 2020, members of the Misak indigenous community in Popayán pulled down a statue of the Spanish conqueror Sebastián de Belalcázar, who had founded the city in southwestern Colombia in 1537. Reason? According to the Misak, Belalcázar is guilty of enslavement and genocide. In April 2021, the Misaks shot down another statue of Belalcázar in nearby Cali, as part of a recent wave of protests against Colombian President Iván Duque. Still, note the analysis of Persuasionwhile the “ Social protests based on oppression theories are nothing new in Latin America “, the “ widespread motion to tear down the statues that has been seen in 2021 is something of a novelty “Not surprisingly, the common symbols in recent Colombian protests against the police were the hashtag #ColombianLivesMatter – just like #BlackLivesMatter – and the English acronym. Ahab (“All Cops Are Bastards”, all cops are bastards).

An anti-colonial wave that comes from the United States and from the demonstrations of identity progressives against statues and monuments dedicated to the Confederates first, and which is now also targeting the nation’s Founding Fathers, including illustrious former presidents of the United States, including Thomas Jefferson and Theodore Roosevelt. The accusation is always the same: “slavery” or racism, without any historical contextualization and according to summary post-mortem processes. An ideological fundamentalism that is leading the United States of America into a cultural war between identitarian and conservative progressives. And which is now also spreading to South America, as the Colombian example demonstrates. And it’s not the only one.

The Chilean “woke” president