Even Inter on Julian Alvarez, future crack: figures and timing for the coup

Inter are serious about the jewel of River Plate, closely followed by the Nerazzurri observers

Inter’s eyes on Julian Alvarez. The men of the Nerazzurri scouting have moved in recent weeks for the 2000-class forward of River Plate, with 22 goals and 14 assists in 45 seasonal appearances. His identikit is very close to the profile sought by the executives of theInter to further reinforce the attack.

This is how Alfredo Pedullà talks about it The Gazzetta dello Sport: “Now Alvarez doesn’t miss a match: if he doesn’t score, he gets to the heart of any action, packs assists and leaves his mark. Gallardo’s merit is enormous, for at least two months there has been a steadily increasing queue for such an atypical striker. Atypical because he is a first striker who would not have the physique to be it, yet he covers the role as if it were the house specialty. Now are the key days to discover his future“.

Inter has moved, but it is not the only one between Italy and above all abroad, especially Spain: “From October onwards the big players moved, the Italians (Juve, Milan, Inter and Fiorentina) sent observers and a few plays were enough to write about the reports “to be taken immediately. Juve is now thinking about the January transfer market for a more ready striker in the Champions League perspective, Milan and Inter would do it for the summer, Fiorentina has probed and is dedicating itself to defining the Ikoné affair. The Spaniards turned on with Atletico and Sevilla, Barcelona moved if only because that clause (25 million dollars plus 24 per cent of taxes) is an affordable figure for those experiencing a period of profound crisis.

Inter is there, more for the summer market than for the winter one, where a striker will arrive only in the event of the departure of Alexis Sanchez, who is now experiencing a great moment though. “Now, with Gallardo’s confirmation, Julian’s decision could be this: to accept the renewal for another season or two but on the condition of not lowering the rate of the clause. Basically, he’s grateful to River and would never go away (his current contract expires in December 2022), but gratitude is not to be confused with a lack of personal ambition. Here because Alvarez intends to board the first plane for Europe: perhaps deciding now, with departure set for next June, a solution that would make anyone happy “, it is read.

December 14, 2021 (change December 14, 2021 | 21:02)

