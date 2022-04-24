Even Livia Brito reacted: Marjorie de Souza falls in love with everyone after turning 42

Marjorie DeSousa has proven over the years that she is an artist with a popularity that is growing daily all over the world. Latin America. It is that the interpretations of her have made it clear that she is the owner of an incredible talent. The beautiful blonde was part of the soap opera The Heartlesswhere he played Julia Torreblanca de Gallardo.

Looking back over his life, Marjorie She began her professional career as a model where she captured everyone’s attention with her imposing beauty. At age 12, De Sousa He started doing commercials for television. In 1999, she entered the beauty contest Miss Venezuela in the hands of the famous Venezuelan designer Giovanni Scutaro.

As for acting, Marjorie worked on his first telenovela, “Full Moon Lovers”which was produced and broadcast by the television channel Venevision in the year 2000. While his first co-star was, a year later, when he was part of the successful telenovela “Woman’s War”. His interpretation of Carolina It was one of the most popular of the plot.

true to his style, Marjorie DeSousa He took advantage of his popularity to monopolize everyone’s eyes on social networks. Yesterday one of the protagonists of the soap opera “La Desalmada” turned 42 years old and that is why thousands of people greeted her through the web with photos and messages dedicated to the beautiful blonde.

A few hours ago, in the aforementioned social network, the talented actress shared an image of her where you can see how beautiful she is currently and the perfect figure she has. In it, she can be seen wearing a dress in dark tones that enhances her spectacular beauty. Among the thousands of reactions that the photo had, you can find that of Livia Brito Y Kimberly Dos Ramos. In addition to said image he added a message that says the following: