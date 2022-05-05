Even Messi hallucinates with this Real

Lionel Messi reacted live to Real Madrid’s spectacular comeback in the Champions League.

Unless your name is Carlos Ancelotti and you display exceptional phlegm, there was reason to be flabbergasted by the scenario of the Champions League semi-final second leg between the real Madrid and Man City.

Already authors of a spectacular comeback against PSG (3-1), emerged alive from a rebound return match against Chelsea (3-2 aet) and an ultra-spectacular first leg match in England against City (4- 3), the Merengues snatched their qualification despite being two goals down as the 90th minute approached. A fabulous double from Rodrygo (90th, 90th+1) then a penalty from Karim Benzema (94th) transformed this meeting into “the biggest night in the history of Santiago-Bernabeu”according to Marca.

Messi writes to Aguero in the middle of the match

This new crazy scenario even stunned Lionel Messi, who has yet seen others. Now retired, Sergio Agüero works as a streamer and comments on major matches for ESPN Argentina. On Wednesday evening, he was with Carlos Tevez when he received a message from Messi live, at the start of the second period of extra time.

“Leo writes to me”, Kun blurted out to Tevez. And Tevez to ask: “What did Leo say?” ». Agüero then read the message of the seven-time Ballon d’Or on the air: “Stop messing around… It’s not possible”, cursed Messi, also stunned by the outcome of this double confrontation. Considering the past of these three players, who marked the history of Manchester City and the FC Barcelonawe guess for whom their heart leaned during this meeting. “It’s crazy, another match like this that we are not going to win”concluded Tevez, annoyed.

Aguero: Messi smells me after Real Madrid’s third goal: “Stop joking, that can’t be true.” Just look at his face 😭🤣

