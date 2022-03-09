Even mild cases of COVID-19 can damage the brain, study says

(NEXSTAR) – Whether you were hospitalized with COVID-19 or briefly slowed down by a mild case, the virus may have changed your brain tissue, according to a new study.

Researchers led by a team from the University of Oxford compared brain scans of people who had contracted COVID-19 with those who had not and found stark differences, according to the study, which was published Monday in the journal Nature.

Of the 785 British participants, aged 51 to 81, just over half contracted the virus, with most cases occurring when the alpha variant was prevalent. The images come from the UK Biobank database, dating back to 2014, providing ideal ‘before’ scans before the pandemic.

What will happen to people who never got COVID?



“Using the UK Biobank resource, we were in a unique position to look at the changes that took place in the brain after mild, rather than more moderate or severe, SARS-CoV-2 infection,” said the author. principal of the study, Gwenaëlle Douaud. , professor in the department of clinical neurosciences at the University of Oxford. “Despite infection being mild for 96 percent of our participants, we observed greater gray matter volume loss and tissue damage in infected participants, on average 4.5 months after infection.”

The researchers compared subjects who were matched for age, gender, initial test date, and health problems when evaluating the scans.

Most of the changes in the brain were found in areas linked to the sense of smell, according to Douaud. All negative effects were pronounced in older people.

The study found that people who had COVID-19 also showed an overall reduction in brain volume and performed worse during cognitive follow-up tests.

The data suggested that the tissue damage found in the 15 people who were hospitalized with COVID was worse than in those who experienced mild cases, but Douaud said the sample size was too small to be conclusive.

It’s not yet known what causes the changes in the brain, the researchers said, but some of the working theories include COVID-related tissue swelling and a type of “sensory deprivation” that may be caused by the virus’ effect on the sense of smell. .

“A key question for future brain imaging studies is to see if this brain tissue damage resolves in the long term.” Douad said.