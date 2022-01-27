even Miyamoto did not like Ships – Nerd4.life

Even the teacher Shigeru Miyamoto did not appreciate Ships, the fairy who gave advice to players in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Had it been up to him he would have even canceled it, as emerged from an old interview published in a 1999 Japanese guide, and recently translated by the shmuplations website.

Navi has always been considered the only one defect of an otherwise perfect game. Be that as it may, its inclusion made sense, as explained by the developer historian.

Miyamoto: “I think the way we have chosen to make suggestions is too unfriendly. Clearly said, I can now confess it: I think the whole system with Navi giving advice is Ocarina of Time’s biggest flaw. It is really difficult to design a system of useful tips, which is to say that they are tailored to the current situation of the player. To do it right, it has to pass the same amount of time as you would develop the whole game over it, and I was afraid we’d push ourselves into an abyss if we were looking for perfection …“

The teacher goes on to explain the point even better: “If you read Navi’s lyrics, it always says the same things. I know it sounds negative, but we purposely kept it so “stupid”. I think if we had tried to make Navi’s suggestions more sophisticated, his stupidity would have been even more evident.”

Miyamoto just didn’t like that system: “The truth is, I wanted to remove the whole system, but it would have been even worse for the players. Think of Navi as if it was made for players who have left the game for a month or more, then have taken it back and want to know what they need to do. Yes, that’s a shameless excuse (laughs).“