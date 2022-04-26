Even more bad luck for Abinader

Six months ago in this same space I published the article “The bad luck of the president Abinader” citing that the first thing he had to do when he was sworn in was to acquire vaccines and they were only available in China then United Statesyou had monopolized their production. He also had to extend the state of siege established by his predecessor, which prevented people from going out on the streets and maintaining and expanding food distribution.

Finally, when it seemed that the pandemic had disappeared and light was seen at the end of the tunnel, the government of Abinader has had to face the economic consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as the prices of oil, coal and natural gas rose dramatically. Corn and wheat prices have also risen to very high levels, as Ukraine is one of its major exporters, although it is feared that if the Russians take control of its ports in the Black SeaWhat Odessa, you will not be able to continue doing so, creating even more pressure. The price of wheat and soybeans has also risen.

In USA inflation is at 7.92%, its highest level since the dreary days of the lost decade of Latin America of the early eighties. That inflation is also high in Europe. In ours, where for several years it was possible to meet the objective of a maximum inflation of 4%, today it is at 9.2%. A year ago experts thought the world would come out of a recession but last week at the G20 the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted global growth in 2022 of just 3.6%, instead of 5.9% and just 2.5% for Latin America and the Caribbean for 2022-23. It also predicts that inflation in the third world will average 8.7%.

Abinader has an excellent economic team and his vice president has led another good team to face the pandemic. She has unfortunately had to offer positions to members of the PRM that during previous governments of the PRD they have proven to be incompetent and continue to be.

Abinader must publish data that shows how much the subsidies he is already granting cost him monthly, as is the case of freezing the sale prices of fuel, flour and fertilizers, expressing that sacrifice as a percentage of tax revenue.

Although some optimistic officials believe that these enormous resources that are applied to subsidies will be compensated with collections above estimates, others consider that the only option, a tax reform prohibited as it is for political reasons, lies in a much greater indebtedness. Others predict that the resources will come from a much lower level of public investment, which tarnishes President Abinader’s management.

The PRM, in its previous version of the PRD, had bad luck in 1963, 1978, 1982 and 2000, the years in which it governed, due to the coincidence of the Bosch government with the missile crisis and anti-communism; the Cyclon David and the storm Federico when Antonio Guzman; the lost decade of Latin America when Jorge White and the Baninter disaster when he governed Hipolito Mejia.