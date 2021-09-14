Even more beautiful, a fairytale between Turin and Paris – Cinema

Truly delicious is this EVEN MORE BEAUTIFUL by Claudio Norza, the sequel to SUL PIÙ BELLO, which had gone very well at the box office before the pandemic closed its theaters, and the second part of a trilogy written and produced by Roberto Proia. Absolute protagonist Marta (a very talented Ludovica Francesconi), almost an Amelie, who plays a sick girl (she has cystic fibrosis), cheerful and lively who shares her Turin home with two friends, Federica (Gaja Masciale) and Jacopo (Jozef Gjura ). Released on September 16 by Eagle in 320 copies, this film begins exactly twelve months after the first, when the story between Marta (Ludovica Francesconi) and Arturo is over. But Marta’s loneliness is interrupted when Gabriele (Giancarlo Commare) arrives, a sweet, funny and insecure young designer. Marta thinks that he could be the right one, but at a certain point Gabriele finds a job in Paris and something breaks between them because of his jealousy. While Federica and Jacopo put their work and feelings together and everything seems to go wrong, a phone call arrives from the hospital that changes all priorities.

“The targeted use of color and photography help to soften the drama of the story in favor of a more fabulous and light vision – says Claudio Norza -, moving towards the tones of Jeunet’s French cinema or some of Wes Anderson’s films. more beautiful is a beautiful story, modern and romantic, and Marta a wonderful character that I am sure will enter even more in the hearts of the public. Her courage in facing life with a smile and with the lightness of twenty makes her unique, a little heroine engaged in her own battle to survive and be happy. “What kind of film is even more beautiful? It is a quality commercial cinema, in Italy such a thing is a sort of oxymoron – says the producer and screenwriter Roberto Proja -. In short, a cinema with an eye towards the public and which, like a Trojan horse, hides a message. In this case you may be very fat, very thin or very sick, but you can still go on. In this sense we have received many letters from young people who have written to us that they have been helped by the character of Marta “.

A brand, this, naturally destined to become a series: “We are working on it, it will be called Sul più bello and will have the same cast as the films” adds Proia. Finally, the talented Ludovica Francesconi, 22 years old, protagonist of all three films, says: “My reference actress? Eleonora Duse, I saw her in Cenere and she is extraordinary, I am inspired by her. Among the contemporary ones Meryl Streep and Alba Rohrwacher “. A role you would like? “I’d have fun making one completely opposite to Marta, a horror character.” In the cast of the film: Jozef Gjura, Jenny De Nucci, Riccardo Niceforo, Giuseppe Futia and Diego Giangrasso. Finally, in Ancora più bello, which will be followed by Semper più bello, a cameo by Loredana Bertè.