“Even one less tooth to run faster” – Corriere.it

from Gaia Piccardi

The Olympic champion of the 100 rejects the criticisms, he does not regret not having competed again after Tokyo: «I tried but I was mentally unloaded» and relaunches: «The others will want to eat me alive, I know. But I’ll want to eat them alive “

The departure at the end of the month for the retreat in Tenerife with the babysitter found thanks to the appeal on Instagram, the indoor season from the beginning of February, the Absolutes of Ancona as the first Olympic champion outing in Italy (“In winter we will do 10-12 races between heats and finals »specifies coach Camossi), the World Cup in Belgrade in March, the open-air ones in Eugene in July, the European Championships in Monaco.

The new Marcell Jacobs he has already come out of the blocks and told about himself on Atletica Tv, the streaming platform of the Federatletica. “If 2021 was to be framed, 2022 will be even better” began the double gold medal in Tokyo, in the 100 meters and in the 4×100 meters, belittling the criticisms of the Anglo-Saxon newspapers (“In reality, the foreign press praises me, it’s always the same newspaper to attack: it does not touch me, they are gnawing, I don’t care much about what they think “) and confirming that yes, after the Olympics, he would do everything he (not) did:” I would have liked to compete, if I didn’t there was a reason. I had been on the track since February, a very long season with an injury in the middle, in Tokyo I was not at 100%, I had a little discomfort. Back in Italy I had a sudden drop in energy. I tried to go to the track but I was mentally empty. If I had finished second in Tokyo, I would have done all the races in the world after that ». Bright side? “While the others were finishing the season, I was already preparing the new one. And when I started again it was as if I had just finished: I had kept my shape ».

Jacobs says the 6 ”47 of European indoor gold can be improved («In Tokyo I passed in 6” 41 with no wind and the 60 is not the 100, I am strong from the middle of the race onwards »), that the competition lurking in Oregon does not scare him:« They will want to eat me alive, I know. But I will want to eat them alive ». Coach Camossi says that the European Championship in Torun marked a turning point in Marcell’s approach to competitions (“But it all started in Berlin, the first indoor outing”), that coaching an Olympic champion is no joke (“Thought has disturbed my sleep, then when we returned to the camp I relaxed: the routine remained the same, with some changes “). Even one less tooth, in the delicate mechanism of a body stretched towards the goal of descending below the amazing 9 “80 in Tokyo, makes the difference:” Marcell took it off to rebalance the frequencies between the left and right leg, which was almost in tow . Here, the work we are doing is to recover it ».

Set the goals, set the course, on the day when World Athletics rewards Karsten Wahrolm ignoring Jacobs (“I was a little bitter but then I thought hell, it went like this, the important thing is that I have two gold medals at home” ), Marcell can tell about his extraordinary encounters in these months of hosted, rich prizes and cotillons. Lewis Hamilton in Monza (“He had never touched a gold, he suggested that I stud the cord of the medal with stones, we have similar tastes: now he follows me on Instagram, he is almost a dear friend of mine”), Sharon Stone in Dubai (” She was kind, but I confess: I’ve never seen one of her films. If I had been introduced to Angelina Jolie I would have recognized her! “), Usain Bolt on social media:” I challenged him to steal the flag, I would win because I saw that he put on a some bacon … ». Back on the pitch at Paolo Rosi in Rome, among the people. “His secret? Being relaxed – comments Camossi – is mistaken for those who say that Marcell runs hard. He has very fast feet that glide on the track. I do not exclude that in 2022 he can also do a couple of 200 ».