Even Paris Hilton reacted! The Barbie collector who recreates the outfits of the famous

Jesus Medina is a young Mexican designer from Jalisco, whose haute couture works have a particularity: they are miniature.

These are designs inspired by the red carpets and events of the most famous celebrities in the world, which Medina adapts to the tiny bodies of his extensive collection of barbie.

In this way, the collector of the famous Mattel doll has managed to achieve replicas of the outfits worn by celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Eiza Gonzalez and andrea meza.

In 2021, when the met gala after its suspension due to the pandemic, the charity event brought together the superstars and the young designer perfectly recreated the most iconic looks on the red carpet.

The theme of the gala was ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’ and although many of her guests did not follow the theme to the letter, the impressive looks of her guests were a great topic of conversation. Some of the outfits that caught the most attention were those of Kendall Jenner, kim kardashian, haley bieber, Emily Ratajkowski and the sexy Mexican Eiza Gonzalez.

Thanks to the fans of the talented Mexican, many of the famous fulfilled the dream of having their own Barbie personalized, which imitated the style and personal stamp of each one.

In addition, recently recreated in version Barbie models from the Versace firm’s autumn-winter collection, and among its collection it has one dedicated to the characters of Disneyone of the candidates for Miss Universe 2021, with the different parades of the contest, and within the collection dedicated to the Met Gala, the iconic black suit that covered the entire body -and even the face- of Kim Kardashian.

Several of her latest posts are dedicated to her design inspired by the emblematic dress that Miss Universe 2021, Andrea Meza, wore to the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

This talented young man is not only a collector, he also designs costumes for his barbies, creates sets and even makes fun recreations, which he makes known through his Instagram account.

Jesús assures that when he began to create and collect dresses he felt different, since in Villa Guerrero there are no people who have the same hobby as him.

However, through the web he has contacted fans of doll collecting in different latitudes.