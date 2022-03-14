Even Phil Spencer believes that the control of the N64 was for people with 3 hands

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

One of the most important personalities in the video game industry is undoubtedly Phil Spencer, who continues to do a good job at Xbox and who recently spoke about his beginnings with the brand and consoles in general, so he did not miss the opportunity to share your experience with the Nintendo 64 controller.

Despite the controversial design, the control complied in its time

As usual, Uncle Phil is up to his old tricks again with statements that are very interesting for the community. On this occasion, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming participated in the Xbox Era podcast, where he confessed that he was not very interested in consoles before the first Xbox, so he took an intensive course with the Nintendo 64 and the PlayStation.

“I wasn’t much of a console gamer… when I started on Xbox and when Xbox launched here, it was really my first foray into console gaming, before that I was playing Ultima Online, playing mostly PC games at the time, but yeah… it was a console crash course when I joined Xbox, went and bought an N64 and a PlayStation.”

It is precisely his experience with the control of the Nintendo console that he wanted to share in detail:

“You had to have 3 hands, it’s a controller designed for someone with 3 hands, as good as the games are…yeah, it was great, because it was like 2 controllers in 1,” Spencer said.

It is worth mentioning that in the same interview, Uncle Phil again mentioned that games need to be more accessible to the masses and called for industry-wide support for the preservation of video games.

As you can see, it seems that the Nintendo 64 controller is still remembered for its curious design, something that didn’t go unnoticed by Phil Spencer.

