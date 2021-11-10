Even politics is with angry consumers: Giorgetti summons DAZN to Mise

DAZN was summoned to the Mise by the minister of economic development Giancarlo Giorgetti in order to clarify the company’s latest decisions for the protection of consumers. Together with Undersecretary Ascani – who has delegated powers on the matter – DAZN representatives were summoned next Tuesday, November 16, at 3 pm.

This comes after a very complicated day for the broadcaster, that of yesterday, with the news leaked about the stop to dual users at the same time on the single subscriber. Reactions from fans and Codacons, as well as from politics.

The Democratic Party, with a question to the chamber, had raised the alarm. “According to what is learned from numerous newspapers, starting from mid-December Dazn will no longer allow the use of two users with a single subscription, as required by point 8.3 of the conditions of use of the platform, for viewing sports content and subscribed users will be guaranteed the right of withdrawal within 30 days. This decision, not foreseen by the general contract conditions, could cause considerable damage to the use of the service and is, therefore, generating a lot of criticism and concern among fans “.

Daniele Belotti and Massimiliano Capitanio, deputies of the League, had issued a note in the course of the last few hours. “We are worried about the press rumors that announce Dazn’s decision to block – it says – starting from mid-December, the possibility of using multiple devices at the same time and even more by the silent assent of the leaders of the English platform. We have submitted an urgent question to the Undersecretary for Sport to immediately convene the management of the company to understand the intentions regarding season tickets for sporting events, in particular Serie A football.“.