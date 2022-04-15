Even spitting! Video of fight in dressing rooms of Atlético vs City

Midtime Editorial

Isn’t what happens on the court there stays? Tempers heated up after the elimination of Atlético de Madrid on their pitch against Manchester City. The outbreak of anger in the final minutes due to an action by Felipe Augusto on Phil Foden moved to locker roomwhere even a spit from a player of the rojiblancos is reported.

A video has been released of security cameras in Wanda Metropolitano tunnels where several Atleti footballers want to “eat alive” those of City, whom they accused of deliberately stalling time, faking injuries and other anti-Fair Play tactics in the goalless draw of the Vuelta.

The fight in dressing rooms of Atlético and City

Stefan Savic and Jack Grealishwho had already faced each other in the game and even pulled their hair, are the ones who appear in the foreground in the video shouting at each other in the tunnels on the way to the dressing rooms, but the strongest is seen below between Kyle Walker and Sime Vrsaljko.

The Croatian from Atlético de Madrid first throws a shirt to the group of City players who are going up the stairs and it is Walker who gets annoyed, reproaching him with words, but the reprehensible thing is that Vrsaljko seems to spit at him from a distancebeing contained by members of the Colchoneros staff to avoid blows.

Altercation and exchange of words between Atlético and Madrid players and Manchester City in the Wanda Metropolitano tunnelpic.twitter.com/wcMjb6WfVr — Investigative Journalism Agency (@Agencia_API) April 13, 2022

According to the EFE agency, members of the National Police intervened to contain the spirits between footballers in the Wanda Metropolitano, something that went unnoticed by Diego Simeone, coach of the eliminated Spanish.

“I did not see what you commentI stayed with the footballers applauding the people, receiving the support of the public, greeting the boys on the field and when I went up the stairs there was no one, ” Cholo explained later at a press conference.

Even the TNT Sports Mexico correspondent at the stadium, Emiliano Raggi, explained that a UEFA broadcaster told the press that the mixed zone would be delayed by a few minutes and it was because “tempers got too hot”, so they would wait to separate them so that the media would then have access to them.