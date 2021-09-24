even surpassed Black Widow, it is the best domestic grossing in 2021

The latest market analyzes had declared Shang-Chi as the third best US gross in 2021, but in a few days the new film Marvel Studios has managed to implement his takings to exceed even those of Black Widow.

The film directed by Destin Daniel Cretton in the next few hours will become the highest-grossing film during the pandemic from 2020 to present, topping the spy action starring Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh, whose North American box office is $ 183.4 million. Shang-Chi it is currently only $ 200,000 behind Black Widow, with a total of $ 183.2 million, and tonight or at the latest in the day tomorrow it will outrun its MCU cousin.

According to estimates in fact Shang-Chi will maintain the top spot in the North American ranking for its fourth consecutive weekend, with estimates that a further $ 11- $ 12 million will be collected, which will bring domestic revenue to approximately $ 195.2 million. Black Widow therefore climbs to second place, while Fast & Furious 9 Universal remains the third highest-grossing domestic box office film during the pandemic with $ 172.97 million. However, the blockbuster with Vin Diesel is still the film to beat: globally, in fact, no one has done better than Fast & Furious 9 during the pandemic, to the tune of $ 716.6 million.

Behind F9, in the global ranking, we find Godzilla vs. Kong of Warner Bros./Legendary with $ 467.86 million, then Black Widow with $ 378.7 million and the newcomer Shang-Chi with over $ 326 million worldwide. Note, however, that the Marvel film was not released in China, perhaps due to some old comments from star Simu Liu.

In closing, we remind you that Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings will debut on Disney + for free from November 12th.