even the aperitif will cost more

After the rise in some food products, such as pasta, and the cost of gasoline, a new one is on the way sting, this time for the appetizers. Now that the countries are slowly recovering, the locals return to fill up with people, with dinners and aperitifs, but with a rise in prices that will sadden fans of Aperol Spritz and gods Negroni. In fact, these are the alcoholic beverages that will cost the most from 2022.

More expensive aperitifs: Campari increases prices from 2022

Goodbye to cheap Spritz. From 2022 it is expected the arrival of a sting on the consumption of Aperol, Negroni And Campari. Sad news for fans of weekend aperitifs who will soon see the costs of their favorite alcoholic beverages rise. This was announced by the CEO of Campari group. Bob Kunze-Concewitz, which justified the sting on these brands due to the increase in logistics costs and of raw material. The CEO’s hope is to continue to register a “positive momentum” of the brand and the sales mix, in order to compensate for the tensions, and ensure that the group can take new measures to be more efficient and provide for in the future. cost restructuring.

More expensive spritzes: that’s why Campari raises prices

The increase in Spritz, a symbol of evenings spent in company laughing and joking, is certainly sad news for aperitif lovers. Nevertheless Campari, a company founded in Milan in 1860, could not do otherwise to protect its production. A decision that apparently seems to be a contradiction, given that the group has registered a 12.8% annual increase in sales from July to September, a period in which anti-Covid regulations were relaxed and it was possible to return to the consumption of drinks, through aperitifs and take-away food. Adjusted operating income, or EBIT, was a whopping 137 million euros, or $ 159.4 million. We are therefore talking about a growth of 16% compared to the same period last year, obviously excluding acquisitions, divestments and exchanges. L’Aperol Spritz, The group’s best-selling aperitif, recorded an increase in sales of 15.5% only in the third quarter.

However Campari could not ignore the risks resulting from the increase in logistics costs. For this Bob Kunze-Concewitz had to warn investors by telling of possible and possible interruptions in the supply chain in the United States and Asia. In fact, in the USA, the company experienced a boom in consumption, but at the same time it had serious problems with deliveries to ports and to land. To these costs must be added the increase in the prices of raw material: glass, alcohol and sugar in fact increase their value more and more, here because Campari will raise prices by Aperol and Negroni.

Campari raises the prices of brands: especially Aperol

A substantial increase for Aperol, but not only. Prices will rise in all the main markets of the Campari group, and not only Spritz will increase. The brand has about 39 brands and certainly there will be repercussions on many of these such as:

Aperol;

Skyy Vodka;

Bulldog Gin;

Cynar;

Averna;

Vermouth Cinzano;

Glen Grant;

Crodino;

Zedda Piras.

Kunze-Concewitz added that however special drinks like Aperol And Campari may see their prices rise more than more competitive drinks, such as vodka. It is the CEO himself who explains that for example tequila prices have risen twice in 18 months and will probably have to raise them again by 2022. The increase in prices therefore seems to be the only solution to protect the profitability of this important group.