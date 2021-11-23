Even the Avengers have a group chat … since 2012!

Not everyone is so accustomed to group chats and it can happen, depending on the type of friendship circles, to be placed in particularly active groups that force us to use the forced silence options, or in others where there is great content spam. multimedia of dubious nature, not to mention the fateful birthday lists in which it happens to be inserted without consent, and so on … we could cite plenty of emblematic cases.

Yet there are gods in the world group chat so exclusive that many would make false papers to be part of it, it is the case of that of the original core of the first cast of the Avengers which apparently has been active since the time of the first film, roughly since 2012.

This was recently confirmed by Jeremy Renner, aka Hawkeye, during a hosted in the Phase Zero podcast, which we can listen to again in the salient moment thanks to the tweet shared by the channel.