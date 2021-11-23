Even the Avengers have a group chat … since 2012!
Not everyone is so accustomed to group chats and it can happen, depending on the type of friendship circles, to be placed in particularly active groups that force us to use the forced silence options, or in others where there is great content spam. multimedia of dubious nature, not to mention the fateful birthday lists in which it happens to be inserted without consent, and so on … we could cite plenty of emblematic cases.
Yet there are gods in the world group chat so exclusive that many would make false papers to be part of it, it is the case of that of the original core of the first cast of the Avengers which apparently has been active since the time of the first film, roughly since 2012.
This was recently confirmed by Jeremy Renner, aka Hawkeye, during a hosted in the Phase Zero podcast, which we can listen to again in the salient moment thanks to the tweet shared by the channel.
A chat that has lasted almost a decade, in which all six actors of the first film are present, namely Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and of course Renner himself. The actor joked that some of them are alive in reality and not so much in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, nevertheless he created himself a sincere friendship that lasts over time that goes beyond cinematographic collaborations. And if someone were wondering what are the most debated topics in such a heroic chat, there is actually more normality than you can imagine. Here is an excerpt of Renner’s words on the subject:
“Yes, we are all very, very friends, and we don’t talk so much about our work, and that’s also the beauty of being … you know … Avenger friends. We talk about our children, about divorces, about marriages, about new homes and so on. We only talk about the things in our life … Our friendship is very, very special. “
In the meantime, the Marvel events proceed and Jeremy Renner will soon be the protagonist of the Disney + series dedicated to his Marvel character, obviously we are talking about Hawkeye, which will debut with the first two episodes starting November 24. And what about the Avengers? It is really early for a new film dedicated to the strongest superheroes on Earth, but we have analyzed the first clues in this article, happy reading.