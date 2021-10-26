“Even the deaf can have superpowers”

Eyes glued to the screen and then nothing less than an exchange with the Hollywood stars right there, in front of them: Angelina Jolie and Kit Harington.

Exceptional morning for 80 small spectators (between 10 and 12 years old), all students of the Comprehensive Acquaroni Institute of Tor Bella Monaca and of the Specialized Institute for the Deaf “Antonio Magarotto” (photo Fran Friedrich): at the Casa del Cinema, they attended at the preview screening of “Eternals”, with the actors in Rome to promote the Marvel superhero film which will be released on November 3rd distributed by Walt Disney.

A meeting organized by Alice nella Città and The Walt Disney Company Italia to “ideally transport” the little ones in an epic story that spans thousands of years and starring a team of immortal super heroes. At the end of the screening (with open captioninig subtitles, to allow deaf children to follow the film – in the hall a sign language interpreter), open to questions for the superstars.

Dozens of enthusiastic and curious kids speak out. “Why was a deaf superhero chosen from among the protagonists?” Asked one child. “Why not? Even the deaf can be superheroes », Angelina immediately replied, then asking the children which superpower they would like to have.

The actress, who has always been involved in the social field, then turned to the audience: “Your questions are particularly intelligent: children are smarter than adults. Never forget this, don’t be confused, and don’t always do the things they want you to do. The important thing is to stay united, united you are much stronger ». “This is the best and funniest interview I’ve done so far,” added Kit Harington.

“The boys were enthusiastic, they did not expect to see the cast in the hall or a deaf super heroine among the protagonists of the film. This impressed them very much – said Isabella Pinto, dean of the Magarotto Institute – The film focuses on the concept of inclusion and diversity, the students understood this and the actors were very helpful ».

