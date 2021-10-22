Even the famous Italian showgirl lands on OnlyFans: “When the bank transfer arrives …”

The famous Italian showgirl lands on OnlyFans, yes she will be there too: below we report her words

A famous Italian showgirl has landed on OnlyFans, the paid website that allows the so-called “creators” to earn thanks to donations from fans. Below we reveal his identity and we also report his words released in an interview.

READ ALSO: Carla Bellucci has decided, at 39 she will give birth live on video: “I need money”

The famous Italian showgirl on OnlyFans: her words

Many of you will surely know Antonella Mosetti. She is a famous Roman showgirl, who made her debut on television in 1993 and achieved success by participating in two editions of “It is not Rai“, Historical program broadcast on Italia 1.

Loading... Advertisements

In recent years she was among the competitors of the first edition of the Big Brother Vip, where he participated with his daughter Asia Nuccetelli. Antonella is very popular on social media, especially on Instagram, where it has nearly 700,000 followers, and on TikTok. Recently, however, Mosetti also landed on OnlyFans, a paid website.

It was she who confessed it in an interview with the weekly Who. Mosetti, in fact, stated that, if no proposal arrives from television, her future would be on social media: “ I work on Instagram, TikTok and OnlyFans“. Regarding OnlyFans, Mosetti declares: “It’s a paid social, less sweetened. I hate hypocrisy. He knows how many women there are without putting his face on them“. As for earnings, however, Mosetti confesses: “I eat there and when the bank transfer arrives I’m so happy“.

Being a very charming woman and above all quite loved by Italians, it is likely that Mosetti really makes a bang on the new paid website. Are you on OnlyFans?