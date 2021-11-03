Even the judge goes haywire – As Roma football news – Interviews, photos and videos

From the referees to Sports Judge, from questionable penalties to sanctions for curves, not a day goes by without a decision that feeds the debate on the unequal treatment in the Italian championship. As Alessandro Austini reports on The weather, the errors of Maresca at the Olimpico, Roma also received the disqualification of a round of the South curve (but the sentence is suspended for a year) due to the racist chants and howls directed by the Giallorossi fans against Ibrahimovic and Kessie, plus a 10 thousand euro fine imposed on Mourinho for having addressed “disrespectful words” to the referee in the post-match , assuming an “ironic attitude” towards Maresca. Judge Gerardo Mastrandrea gets away with a € 25,000 fine to Atalanta to sanction the shameful behavior of the Nerazzurri curve during last Saturday’s match against Lazio: everything rained on the pitch, including a coin that hit the Biancoceleste goalkeeper on the head Reina and a car seat that injured a photographer.