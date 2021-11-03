Even the judge goes haywire – As Roma football news – Interviews, photos and videos
During the match, the referee invoked the intervention of the stadium speaker as usual, but there is an inconsistency with respect to what happened
From the referees to Sports Judge, from questionable penalties to sanctions for curves, not a day goes by without a decision that feeds the debate on the unequal treatment in the Italian championship. As Alessandro Austini reports on The weather, the errors of Maresca at the Olimpico, Roma also received the disqualification of a round of the South curve (but the sentence is suspended for a year) due to the racist chants and howls directed by the Giallorossi fans against Ibrahimovic and Kessie, plus a 10 thousand euro fine imposed on Mourinho for having addressed “disrespectful words” to the referee in the post-match , assuming an “ironic attitude” towards Maresca. Judge Gerardo Mastrandrea gets away with a € 25,000 fine to Atalanta to sanction the shameful behavior of the Nerazzurri curve during last Saturday’s match against Lazio: everything rained on the pitch, including a coin that hit the Biancoceleste goalkeeper on the head Reina and a car seat that injured a photographer.
During the match, the referee invoked the intervention of the stadium speaker as usual, but there is an inconsistency with respect to what happened. The announcement from the speakers was made following the choir (“You are a gypsy”), sung by most of the Olimpico and not only by the South, on several occasions after the Swede’s goal and his provocative exultation, while the second announcement at the 35 ‘of the second half, which the Judge connects to the howls addressed to Kessié during the serving of a corner from Roma, was in reality the “classic” warning to visiting fans on the way out of the stadium foreseen for them at the end of the match.
November 3, 2021 (change November 3, 2021 | 08:20)
