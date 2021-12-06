Even the most next-gen Xbox bombshell of all should (finally) return to TGA 2021

The time to wait for i The Game Awards, the video game Oscars, has now come to an end.

The edition 2021 of one of the most anticipated shows by passionate gamers will be broadcast in the night between 9 and 10 December at 2.00 am Italian time.

Last year at the TGA 2020 the most coveted award, that of Game of The Year, saw triumph The Last of Us Part II, the Naughty Dog masterpiece that has remained etched in our hearts and minds.

Apparently this year will be a roaring event and absolutely not to be missed, since among other things it seems that more than half of the games shown will be unreleased.

In addition, we will also be on the jury: SpazioGames has helped to draw up the final nominations of the show and to decide the winners that will be announced during the final evening. If you want to peek at the candidates in the different categories here are the nominations at this link.

Now it looks like a highly anticipated next-gen game will make its appearance right in the frame of The Game Awards: Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2.

After the acclaimed Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice and the reveal of the project Hellblade 2 at TGA 2019, the news regarding the second chapter of the series has disappeared, but apparently we will only have to wait until next December 10 to find out more.

The journalist seems to be convinced of the presence of the sequel at this year’s TGAs Jeff Grubb who had already shown confidence in this regard in September.

Now Grubb has returned to speak stating “I’m inclined to think that Hellblade 2 will still be there because I haven’t heard anything that made me think otherwise“.

Hellblade 2

Microsoft and Ninja Theory are betting a lot on the sequel to Hellblade and apparently the game will be really special: “Hellblade was very special to us and we don’t want to just do a sequel, we want to do something truly extraordinary, and we are making our lives difficult to achieve that.In fact declared the authors.

Pending the TGA and Hellblade, we also remember that among the announcements of the show there could also be the new project of Hideo Kojima, who is doing everything to make us believe in his presence.