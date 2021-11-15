Even the powerful emit flatulence: the stress reaction only makes Biden more human

The presumed fart of a mighty of the earth (Joe Biden) felt with annoyance by another VIP person (Camilla current wife of the English prince) has jumped to the headlines in recent days. A wealthy patient of mine during the first visit told me “even the rich cry!”, Now we discover that even the powerful fart.

It seems to me excellent news, because it brings back to their humanity these people who represent us and who make important decisions that will affect our lives and that of our children. I wonder if the vip scandalized by the fart never emits flatulence. Of course it’s a rhetorical question, as I am aware that he will do it in private and, secretly, also in public.

Everyone has happened to be in situations of embarrassment due to having an irritated intestine and we have confided in the tacit benevolence of the people who, unfortunately, were with us in the car or at a meeting. We ourselves, if we have noticed unmistakable noises or smells, we have glossed over, passing further, so as not to embarrass our interlocutor. Paradoxically, the more the situation is important to us, decisive for our life, more undoubtedly it will be anxious and it will make us run the risk of emitting fetid air from the intestine.

In the most recent studies, the so-called visceral brain appears to be truly enormous in terms of the number of nerve cells (500 million) and functions performed. If we are tense it is easy for our intestines to get involved. In the “stress reaction” alongside tachycardia (increased heartbeat), increased breathing rate and muscle tension we find the contraction of the intestinal muscles and bladder.

These normal mechanisms have the purpose of preparing the human animal for the “fight or flight” reaction selected over millennia of evolution. If a man encountered a wolf he had to prepare to attack him or, alternatively, to flee. In both cases, having little weight to carry in the bladder or intestines was essential in order to be faster and more effective. It is said to “get it on from fear” as it literally happens when faced with a situation of strong emotional stress. Flatulence is a prodrome or an epigone of intestinal contraction caused by stress. Sure, Biden may not have seen a wolf but we must not ignore the terrifying effect that the sight of the august neighbor may have had.

Returning to flatulence, I think it makes this character who represents 350 million people and the most powerful nation on earth more human. The harmful emissions discussed in Glasgow may have drawn from other emissions a cue to remind people that we are all kings, queens, presidents and dictators, on the same planet, with the same weaknesses and similar needs.

A patient has delusions of perfectionism. He does not forgive himself and other things that many would consider venial and about which they would gloss over. I have tried several times to understand, together with him, this need to do everything perfectly: it is about a way of life that makes him very unhappy because it causes continuous feelings of guilt and chronic dissatisfaction. The fart that rose to the headlines reminded him of a childhood episode he did not remember: towards first grade he went to school indisposed with a stomach ache. His mother, a very demanding teacher, did not consider keeping him at home. During the lesson he was sick but was afraid to ask out and, suddenly, he made it all over him with great shame at the laughter of classmates.

This unpleasant childhood memory had been carefully removed and could only re-emerge now that we were talking about a news story in which it emerged that we can all run into certain difficulties. He confided to me, with some difficulty, that on some occasions during our sessions he had heard my intestines mutter. He apologized for these thoughts but they came out (like flatulence).

This anecdote, which happened recently, was useful to analyze the fact that everyone, even those who pose as a censor of others, we have our weaknesses. Even the most accurate environmentalist participates in the emission of harmful gases for the environment. Greta Thunberg it is true that she went to America on a sailboat but she ignored the CO2 emissions necessary to build the millionaire sailing ship.

This realization of our imperfection, a certain disapproval of Camilla who does not gloss over the weakness of her neighbor but points it out, allow us to think that we have room for improvement without, however, expecting perfection both in the field of intestinal emissions and in that, much more important, of harmful emissions on the planet.