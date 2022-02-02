Even those suffering from decompensated diabetes and hyperglycemia could run into this common disorder often linked to advancing age

Diabetes mellitus is a disease many people deal with based on excess blood sugar. The triggering causes could be attributed to pure genetics or various environmental factors, above all bad nutrition and a sedentary lifestyle.

Hyperglycemia would not be so easy to identify as it does not present particular symptoms, at least in the early stages. There may be helpful, accurate blood tests to find out. In any case, the consequences of diabetes would be varied. In addition to the more well-known heart problems that could also lead to a heart attack, you could run into complications that damage the kidneys and the brain.

But lurking is also another perhaps less well-known ailment, which even those suffering from decompensated diabetes and hyperglycemia could experience. Let’s see which one you are talking about.

Double vision and burning eyes

Diabetes could affect multiple parts of the body and affect several organs. Among them, eye problems are also plausible and our vision may get worse. According to studies, in fact, one of the possible consequences of poorly controlled blood glucose values ​​is presbyopia.

This disorder would most commonly manifest with burning eyes and difficulty seeing at close range. If we find it difficult to focus on what is within walking distance of us or see the double letters, we could suffer. Halos and blackheads in front of the eyes could also be a sign that should not be underestimated.

Presbyopia would typically affect individuals over 40 years of age more frequently. Aging, in fact, is one of the main risk factors. Also watch out for smoking and any exposure to radiation.

That said, if presbyopia occurs before the usual age threshold, it could have to do with excess glucose in the blood.

If you suspect that you suffer from this problem, we recommend that you first contact your doctor. If the diagnosis proves your suspicions right, the most common solutions could be the use of corrective lenses or surgery. The ophthalmologist will advise us on the best way to go.

Instead, the use of glasses would tend to be excluded, especially if the disorder is still in its early stages. However, as presbyopia progresses, we may actually need corrective lenses.