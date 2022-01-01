Hypercholesterolemia is excess cholesterol in the blood. This substance is introduced into our body through the foods we eat, but it is also produced by the body. Cholesterol is necessary for our body, just think that it is an important part of the membranes of all our cells. However, excess cholesterol can cause serious problems. Not always cholesterol rises due to bad habits, sometimes this pathology can even be hereditary.

Many methods can be used to reduce blood cholesterol. Even those who are not a doctor know that excess cholesterol is favored with a diet rich in saturated fat. Fruits and vegetables are the typical foods that must be abundant in the diet of those who want to take low amounts of cholesterol and triglycerides. To help keep cholesterol down in the fall in a natural way, here are 5 pleasant and tasty solutions for those who sit at the table.

Even those who don’t eat junk food could have stellar blood cholesterol values ​​for this reason

Anyone who has an excess of cholesterol in the blood and wants to lower the level must follow an anti-cholesterol diet. But that’s not enough, medicine suggests that physical activity must also be done to avoid the serious consequences of hypercholesterolemia. Exercising a lot is an important habit to control excess fat in the blood.

Unfortunately, bad habits, such as poor eating and a high sedentary lifestyle are not always the only ones responsible for excess cholesterol levels. Familial hypercholesterolemia is a disease in which excess cholesterol in the blood is passed on from parents to children. Therefore, even those who do not eat junk food could have stellar blood cholesterol values ​​for this reason.

Familial hypercholesterolemia occurs in two forms, one has heterozygous and homozygous. The first is the most common but also the least severe form. Heterozygous hypercholesterolemia occurs in 1 case out of approximately 500 individuals. While the most severe, the homozygous form, occurs much more rarely. Science tells us that you can have one case in every million individuals.

In the heterozygous form the cholesterol values ​​range from 220 mg / dl up to about 550 mg / dl. Normal total cholesterol values ​​are below 200 mg / dl. Those suffering from the homozygous form have blood cholesterol levels between 550 and 1,000 mg / dl, especially in the LDL form. This very high level of cholesterol creates serious cardiovascular problems from the first years of life.

Symptoms of the pathology

So excess cholesterol in the blood can also be a hereditary disease and these are the symptoms that manifest in affected patients. Familial hypercholesterolemia in severe form can manifest itself with noticeable signs on the body. The typical sign of this disease is the appearance of xanthomas, which are accumulations of fat on the body that are visible to the naked eye. In patients with the heterozygous form, symptoms are sometimes not visible. There is only one way in these patients to truly control bad cholesterol and triglycerides.

Patients with the homozygous form may have yellowish fat accumulations on the knuckles and tendons. In addition, xanthelasmas, accumulations of fat on the eyelids, may also appear. To these symptoms are added cardiovascular problems from a young age.

