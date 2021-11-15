Even with the renovation of the box it is possible to obtain the furniture bonus

Listen to the audio version of the article

Request. The condominium must carry out fire prevention works on the condominium garage (pursuant to Legislative Decree 151/2001), with adaptation of the individual car boxes. As clarified by the circular of the Revenue Agency 19 / E / 2020, the furniture bonus is due even if the building intervention is carried out on a pertinence of the property, and the purchases of furniture or large appliances to be placed in premises other than those strictly involved in the works. Considering that the garage – owned by me, even if stacked independently – can be considered a pertinence of the main property, and therefore can follow the tax regime applicable to it, I will be allowed to take advantage of the furniture bonus to purchase furniture and furnishings from place in my apartment?

AD – Avellino

Reply. The answer is positive, provided that the fire-fighting adaptation works of the appurtenant garage can be classified as extraordinary maintenance building works, as such capable of being facilitated pursuant to article 16-bis of Presidential Decree 917/1986. Under this condition, the works carried out on the pertinence legitimize the allowance for the subsidy for the purchase of furniture to be used in the main housing unit. This is confirmed, moreover, by the same Guide to the furniture and appliances bonus published on the website of the Revenue Agency, on page 2 of which we read that the deduction is also due when the furniture (and large appliances) are intended to furnish the main property, but the intervention to which the purchase is connected is carried out on an appurtenance of the property itself, although stacked independently. Moreover, as clarified by the tax authorities, the purchase of furniture is facilitated even if the assets are intended to furnish environments other than those specifically subject to the interventions, provided that the building works concern the property considered as a whole (circulars 7 / E / 2021 and 29 / E / 2013, paragraph 3.4). The facility is calculated, in fact, in relation to each individual real estate unit subject to recovery, including the appurtenances, as further clarified by the aforementioned circular 29 / E / 2013, in paragraph 3.5. On the issues in question, however, there could be changes starting from 2022, as a consequence of the budget maneuver.

