“Even with two doses of vaccine” the drama of the former boxer Maurizio Stecca, shock photo from the Covid department – Il Tempo

“I started the hardest match of my life against my opponent called Covid”. Maurizio Stecca, former Olympic boxing champion, gold medal in 1984 in Los Angeles, is hospitalized in Treviso hospital. The former boxer, now an FPI athletic trainer, was infected despite a complete vaccination course.

“Even after having done the second dose and I was ready for the third, I don’t know how many shots there will certainly be many, I’m used to so many battles always won, certainly I will never flinch from this damned opponent” he wrote on Facebook. Olympian showing a photo in which he appears with the oxygen mask.

Originally from Santarcangelo di Romagna, 58, Maurizio earned Olympic gold at 21 by beating Mexican boxer Hector Lopez. He is the brother of Loris, also a WBA super-Portugal boxing champion. On his Facebook page there are numerous messages of support, with fans, fans and friends who wish him to defeat Covid as with boxers in the ring.

