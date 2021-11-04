In Italy, hypertension affects more than a third of the population and to a greater extent men. Although it is not a disease, high blood pressure is one of the most dangerous factors that could cause serious cardiovascular problems. It is therefore recommended to pay attention to the 5 symptoms of high blood pressure that many underestimate but put at risk of heart attack and stroke. However, it may happen that hypertension is not accompanied by a specific and easily recognizable symptomatology.

It is no coincidence that too high blood pressure values ​​are often an invisible enemy from which it is advisable to defend oneself in time. Bear in mind that blood pressure levels tend to change and increase as we age. In particular, women during the menopause experience significant variations in blood pressure values. In this regard, it should be emphasized how much diastolic and systolic pressure must be after the age of 50 to protect the heart and brain. And above all it is advisable to check the pressure levels even at home through the use of machines for daily monitoring.

If the subject registers the almost constant presence of abnormal blood pressure values, he must necessarily contact his doctor. This is because the use of pharmacological therapies to regulate blood pressure levels could become inevitable.

But even before the possible prescription of drugs, natural remedies can be tried. We could also intervene on other fronts because even without pills, this is how much the maximum pressure drops with this little novelty at the table. As well as with the renunciation of certain drinks that daily cause stressful situations to the body. Perhaps few are aware of how much caffeine causes blood pressure to rise and how many coffees a person suffering from hypertension can drink.

Even without pills, this is how much the maximum pressure drops with this little novelty at the table

Unfortunately, the consumption of processed foods and food industry products with a high salt content is on the rise. It is estimated that on average an adult consumer consumes approximately 10 grams of salt per day which corresponds to 4 grams of sodium. This quantity far exceeds the necessary requirements and is associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular diseases.

An Italian study investigated the positive effects of reducing the daily amount of dietary sodium. In particular, the researchers recorded changes in blood pressure in subjects who reduced sodium consumption. From the analyzes it emerged that the systolic pressure drops by 6-8 mmHg in subjects who consumed no more than 2 grams of sodium per day. And the effectiveness of this reduction also affected those with normal blood pressure and not just patients with hypertension. Therefore it would be advisable not to add salt to dishes because sodium is already present in many foods that we consume regularly. With small precautions and new habits, it could therefore be possible to intervene to regulate blood pressure and avoid risky situations.