The summer is still a bit missing, but it’s never too early to start getting fit. For many, unfortunately, training is a bit like diet: you always look for an excuse to postpone.

Yet, to sculpt toned and hard pectorals like steel or have a dream body, a little perseverance and dedication would be enough. But above all the exercises that are adequate and carried out in the correct way. Those who really want to change their training can find in the tips we will give today a valid alternative to the gym.

In fact, we will be able to easily carry out the whole body free with the help of our mat. Even beginners will be comfortable.

Even without supplements or proteins, we train strength and gain mass with 5 quick exercises for legs, arms and abs

Let’s start with a classic for strengthening legs, glutes and abdominal muscles: the air squats.

Start standing with your arms alongside your body, your head straight and your legs shoulder width apart. We flex the knees slightly, then push the thighs back and bend further, as if we were to sit down.

As we go down we stretch our arms out in front of us and try to stay balanced. We go down as long as we can, then we return to the starting position.

Push up

We all know pushups, but we don’t necessarily know how to do them correctly. We start by kneeling on the mat, with our hands resting on the ground shoulder-width apart. We raise our knees and bring our feet back, keeping them quite close together.

As we bend our arms, we move the shoulders back and bring the chest towards the ground slowly. Throughout the exercise we always keep the body in tension. Finally, we slowly rise with the torso and return to the initial position.

Dips with chair

An equally effective and simple exercise for strengthening the arm muscles. Before we begin, let’s place a chair against the wall so it doesn’t move. We turn our backs, then place our hands on the edge of the seat and flex them at 90 degrees, slowly descending with the pelvis. We stay in position for a few seconds, then we go up and repeat again.

Swimming

A useful and alternative exercise to the usual crunches is “swimming”, with which we will also train the deltoid and buttocks. We lie on our stomachs, with our arms extended above our heads. We also raise our legs and head from the ground and alternate the movement of our arms and legs, moving them up and down as if we were swimming under water.

While performing the exercise, make sure to keep your hands, arms and spine straight and not spread your legs and heels too wide.

So, even without supplements or proteins, we train strength and gain mass with 5 quick exercises for legs, arms and abs.