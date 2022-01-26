even words have weight

Ethereum is facing some kind of rebranding which aims to save new users from old terminologies that could mentally confuse them. Furthermore, it is a step forward in terms of safety and in the process towards the proof-of-stake. In practice, the community has eliminated the terminologies Eth1 and Eth2 along with Ethereum 2.0. Let’s try to understand in practical terms what it means and what is changing.

Ethereum says goodbye to Eth1 and Eth2: the 2.0 era ends

Ethereum 2.0 produced a misleading concept about the project on the road to proof-of-stake. That’s why it was decided to say goodbye to terms Eth1 and Eth2. In essence, the intrinsic meanings of these two terminologies have remained respectively “execution level” (Eth1) and “consensus level” (Eth2). What changes? Almost nothing except in terms of clarity.

Indeed, beyond all, the roadmap to climb Ethereum in a decentralized way it remains the same and users don’t have to do anything. This therefore means that Ethereum 2.0 will no longer be the keyword to identify the only roadmap that aims to move to proof-of-stake. What actually changes was well explained in a note posted on ETH’s official blog:

One of the main problems with the Eth2 brand is that it creates a broken mental model for new users. They intuitively think that Eth1 comes first and Eth2 comes after. Or that Eth1 ceases to exist once Eth2 exists. None of these are true. By removing the Eth2 terminology, we save all future users from navigating this confusing mental model.

With the evolution of the roadmap for Ethereum, Ethereum 2.0 has become an inaccurate representation of the roadmap. Being careful and accurate in our choice of words allows Ethereum’s content to be understood by the widest possible audience.

Clarify and prevent scams

Unfortunately, a sore point, i cybercriminals they immediately tried to use the misnomer of Eth2 to scam users. The scam proposed exchanging their ETH for ETH2 tokens. Or, the idea was to make people believe in the need to migrate their ETH before the Eth2 upgrade. The new terminology should thus clarify and avoid this vector of fraud.

Finally, a clarification needs to be made. This update does not change the roadmap of Ethereum. Everything will continue to happen in the same time frame. Instead, the contents have changed. In fact, the Eth2 resources can now be found in the “Ethereum Updates” section on the official website. While the individual features are now called “Updates”. We conclude with the final note published in the press release which largely summarizes the will of the developers: