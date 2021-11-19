even Xbox ready to review relations with the company, according to Phil Spencer

There are more and more big names in the gaming industry who are reacting to the events they involve Bobby Kotick And Activision Blizzard. The last one to be exposed was really Phil Spencer, the boss of Microsoft’s gaming division.

Bloomberg has in fact published an article according to which Spencer, in a series of communications with his staff, would have declared that he would be re-evaluating every single aspect of the relationship that binds Microsoft and Activision. In light of the most recent events, the Xbox chief also argued that both he and the other leaders of the company’s gaming division are disgusted by the events involving Bobby Kotick.

In response to Spencer’s statements and the criticisms leveled by the PlayStation boss at Activision Blizzard’s management, a communication from the company also arrived during the evening:

“We respect all feedback received from our partners and want to work to ensure our employees have a safe and inclusive workplace.”

It is not excluded that all these pressures may have consequences and that Activision’s CEO may resign shortly. While waiting to find out how the story will continue, we remind you that, according to the latest reports, Activision would have denied equal pay to Jen Oneal, former co-leader of Blizzard.