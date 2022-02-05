Evening gloves are back in fashion

Those who watch the Sanremo festival and enjoy noting and commenting on the clothes, as well as the music, this year will have noticed a high recurrence of evening gloves, those that reach the elbow and sometimes exceed it. Only in the first three evenings they were worn – in a rather transversal way to style and musical genres – the co-conductor Drusilla Foer, the singer of the List Representative and the singers Michele Bravi and Rkomi.

Typical of the nineteenth-century aristocracy and taken up by the stars of the golden age of Hollywood, in the last year the evening gloves have been re-proposed in several high fashion shows and subsequently worn by many celebrities, from Beyoncé to Adele. As with many of the trends of the last period, some speculate that the pandemic may have something to do with it and others note that it has already arrived on TikTok.

Evening gloves for women exist mainly in three sizes: those that reach the wrist, those that reach below the elbow and those that go beyond the elbow to cover the bicep. The latter, the longest, are also called opera gloves, opera gloves, although the origin of this word is unclear. They are the ones that entered the popular imagination thanks to Marilyn Monroe’s singing performances in Men prefer blondes (1953) and Rita Hayworth in Guild (1946), where they both wear them with a long strapless dress, pink and black respectively. They are also those of the very famous scene in which Audrey Hepburn eats a croissant in front of the window in Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961).

In 2020, evening gloves were one of the biggest trends of the fashion shows and began to be seen also in music and television. In the video of Wap, a song by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion released in August 2020 and highly commented due to the explicit references to female sexuality, the two artists respectively wear a pair with the nails attached on top and a pair that leaves the nails uncovered. Also in 2020 she may have also played a role in the TV series Bridgertonone of the most viewed of that period: it is set in the age of the English Regency, at the beginning of the nineteenth century, when gloves were practically a must for women on public occasions.

With the start of 2021, the evening glove trend kicked off thanks to Beyoncé, who wore a pair of black leather gloves with gold nails attached at the Grammy awards ceremony. In autumn they wore evening gloves in the collections of many fashion companies, including Gucci, Prada and Marc Jacobs, and more recently, in the week of the haute couture, Parisian high fashion, in the Fendi, Balenciaga and Valentino fashion shows. In the video of Adele’s song Oh my Godwhich came out less than a month ago and was shot with great attention to the costumes, curated by Jamie Mizrahi, the British singer wears a pair of leather evening gloves that according to Vogueincrease its dramatic tone.

According to forecasts by TikTok – the social network that has recently been playing a central role in influencing purchasing trends and habits of the generation under 25, which therefore has a very different purchasing power from that of celebrities – sera are one of the most successful fashion items in 2022. Among the famous people to younger audiences who recently wore evening gloves are singer Olivia Rodrigo, 18, in the music video Good 4 u and 23-year-old actress Sydney Sweeney, who took them to the presentation of the highly anticipated second season of the TV series Euphoria.

Last spring the Guardian he speculated that glove fashion might have something to do with the pandemic (as has happened with many fashion trends of the past couple of years). In fact, in the first months of the health emergency, in many countries disposable gloves were mandatory in some contexts, for example in supermarkets, and this may have stimulated interest in more beautiful accessories that could replace them. Others have given different explanations, for example that it is a way to “break the mold” and make something that was once strictly reserved for the nobility and aristocracy more democratic and casual. Or that it comes from the desire to go back to dressing elegant – even more than before, why not – after so many months without events and opportunities to do so.

A completely different meaning is given to actress Julia Fox’s black leather gloves, who has been followed and photographed with extreme attention to her style choices ever since she made her relationship with singer Kanye West public. Two weeks ago she Fox had her photograph taken during an evening in Los Angeles where she wore, among other things, a pair of tight black leather that became one with the turtleneck top. Vogue he wrote that, however opaque, gloves were the most seductive thing about Fox: «the gloves have a BDSM touch (the acronym that identifies the sexual practices of bondage, domination, sadism and masochism, ed). There’s an entire Wikipedia page devoted to glove fetishism, and YouTube is full of video collections showing women wearing gloves, including ASMR audio. This aesthetic is not far from the roots of Fox’s style, which she worked as a dominatrix ».

if i took a shot every time julia fox wore those leather pants i’d be dead pic.twitter.com/fVZm3N4o1T – jam ???? (@pepitoluver) January 29, 2022

A week after this comment, always on Vogue Another article came out on a pair of gloves even harder to miss: the biker gloves worn by Kim Kardashian together with the bathing suit on the beach, this time defined as “disconcerting”.

Gloves are coming back into fashion even in versions other than the evening one, as Jackie Kennedy did, who wore them both long and short to go to lunch with the queen or to play with her children. In the second season of the tv series Emily in Paris, released in December, the protagonist wears a different pair of so-called “driving” gloves every day, the ones that were used by drivers to avoid getting their hands dirty and which have recently reappeared also in a Saint Laurent collection. Or in And just like thatthe sequel series of Sex and the city, in which Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker and considered a style icon since the nineties, wears several including a short pair of diamonds, a plastic one of those for washing the dishes and a pair of evening in the final episode, paired with a Valentino dress.