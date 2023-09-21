Event Agenda: What to do in New York from August 21 to 28

Kenny Garcia at the Palladium

Kenny García continues his successful new world tour, the Kenny García USA Tour, with more than 20 performances in the most emblematic cities of the country in which he has already achieved full houses, and this Friday, September 22 he will perform at the Palladium Arrived. Times Stage Square (1515 Broadway). The Puerto Rican singer, a six-time Latin Grammy winner, will perform songs from her latest album “El Amor Que Maresmos”, which Billboard magazine named one of the best of 2022 as well as one of her biggest hits. Has been named. Such as “Today I am leaving” and “I confess.” 8:00 pm. stamp: https://www.palladiumtimessquare.com

Etiquette

Archangel at Barclays Center

Leading Latin trap artist Archangel is celebrating the success of his first tour of the United States, the “Just in Time Tour,” and this Friday, September 22, it will be New Yorkers’ turn. His fans will be able to enjoy his performances, which include modern hits such as “JS4E”, “Portobello”, “La Ruta” and “BJRP Music Sessions, Vol. 54”, as well as classic songs such as “Por Amar a Cigas”. ”, “Tussi”, “La Ocación” and “Tell Them”. At Barclays Center (620 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn), 8:00 p.m. stamp: www.ticketmaster.com/Barclays-C,

Photo: @by_colo

Moon Festival at Skyview Center

This Saturday, September 23, The Shoppes at Skyview Center (40-24 College Point Boulevard, Queens) will host its annual Moon Festival celebration, and the entire community is invited to attend. The festival will offer a variety of activities, such as dance performances, live music performances and tastings of Hong Kong MX mooncakes and dimsum. Free from 2:00 to 3:00 pm, with tickets from 3:00 to 5:00 pm. More information and tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com,

Etiquette

Immersive installation at Lincoln Center

Artist Marcos Lutyens, in collaboration with Global Scrubs Choir, presents an art installation that pays tribute to those lost to COVID-19. This multidisciplinary project includes a quilt installation complemented by an augmented reality display of floating roses representing fallen medical workers. The Global Scrub Choir will provide musical accompaniment, making for an amazing experience. Visitors can participate in the performance installation through personal reflection, live music, and augmented reality images that will emerge from the Revson Fountain along with the world map quilt. This Saturday from 12:30 pm Josie Robertson Plaza From Lincoln Center. Information:https://www.lincolncenter.org,

Photo: Lincoln Center

Anita at Global Citizen Festival

The Global Citizen Festival returns this Saturday to Central Park’s iconic Great Lawn (830 5th Avenue). The renowned annual event that seeks to promote urgent action to end extreme global poverty, climate change, inequities affecting women and girls around the world, and the global hunger crisis, this year is led by the group Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lauryn Will be done by Hill. As well as other international artists including Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray and Stray Kids. The Latin touch will be provided by Brazilian singer Anita. Starting at 4:00 pm. For more information and tickets visit: https://www.globalcitizen.org/en/,

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV.

Pumpkin Festival at the Botanical Garden

Celebrate the beginning of fall at the New York Botanical Garden this weekend. Enjoy fun activities, events and photography for all ages. Experience hundreds of pumpkins on display, intricate, nature-inspired pumpkin carving by expert carver Adam Byrton, free mini pumpkins to decorate in the garden or at home (while supplies last) and much more. NYBG is located at 2900 Southern Boulevard, The Bronx. For more information visit: https://www.nybg.org/

Photo: NYBG

Latin Activities at the Children’s Museum

The Children’s Museum of Manhattan (212 West 83rd Street) presents “Latinx Fest: Mi Pais, My Country” every Saturday and Sunday during the month of September through October 1. Families will be able to live an adventurous life that will take them on a tour of the vibrant Caribbean as well as the wonders of Central and South America; Wander through lush forests and encounter exotic wildlife; Or immerse yourself in tradition and unleash your creativity with Latin American art. For more information about all the activities on offer, visit: https://cmom.org/cmom-programs/,

Courtesy: Children’s Museum

Hispanic heritage at Madame Tussauds

Visit Madame Tussauds Museum, which for Hispanic Heritage Month will highlight iconic Latino and Hispanic celebrities who have influenced the culture and entertainment industry. This year, new additions include a new figure of Bronx diva Jennifer Lopez atop a replica of the brightly modeled Empire State Building pole used at the beginning of her Super Bowl performance. The figure joins other fan-favorite statues, like actor Danny Trejo, Colombian icons Shakira and Maluma and the eternal queen of Tejano music, Selena Quintanilla. Located at 234 W. 42nd Street Times Square. For information and tickets go to: https://www.madametussauds.com/new-york/