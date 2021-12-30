event announced for CES 2022, news in the gaming sector – Nerd4.life

NVIDIA announced a event which will take place as part of the CES 2022, to be precise on January 4th at 5.00 pm Italian time, and in which some news related to the world of gaming.

It is not clear what the company is referring to exactly, but when it comes to games we can most likely expect the presentation of new GPU models; such as the NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti, spotted on a Chinese site a few days ago but still not official.

On the official website of the manufacturer we read, in relation to participation in the CES 2022 on the gaming side: “Discover GeForce RTX, laptops, video cards, cloud gaming and G-SYNC monitors. Enhance your gaming experience with RTX technologies such as ray tracing and DLSS, Reflex, Broadcast and more. ”

On social media, the announcement of the event was not received with great enthusiasm, and the reason is simple: as we mentioned in our special on the semiconductor crisis, the availability of the RTX 30 series is very limited ei prices are skyrocketing.

Despite this situation, further aggravated by miners, touts and retailers who take advantage of it, NVIDIA and the other GPU manufacturers promptly announce new models which, however, do not have time to arrive in stores and are already sold out.

Who knows, maybe the news in the gaming field mentioned will be related to the possible solutions to get out of this situation?