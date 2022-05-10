Event – The complete program and prices of the Global Sports Week Paris 2022

Sport Buzz Business is Media Partner of Global Sports Week

Until Friday May 13, the Accor Arena in Paris is hosting the 3rd edition of Global Sports Week. On the program, conferences and networking.

Organized under the high patronage of Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic, Global Sports Week (GSW) invites sports players to question themselves on how to reconciling Growth and Responsibility in the sports industry (Better VS Bigger). Discussions will focus on how to reconcile the search for new audiences, new revenues and growth with a sustainable and socially responsible future for sport.

As part of its partnership with the French government, GSW 2022 will also serve as a launch pad for the new coordination of French sport internationally, the French Sport Touch, as France seeks to leverage major sporting events in come to the territory, including the Rugby World Cup France 2023 and the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

More than 2000 participants from 98 countries are expected at the GSWParis in Paris this year. A total of 60 partners – including 10 world sport governing bodies – contributed to the development of the event’s editorial line, which offers its stakeholders a unique platform to present their innovation and impact projects.

For those who cannot attend the event in person, know that a very complete digital offer will allow you to attend the conferences (almost) as you were there! The price is €118.80. On site, the price for the two days (May 10 and 11) is €358.80.

Global Sports Week 2022 program