Eventbrite will ‘stop’ the first Friday of every month to promote the mental well-being of its employees – IPMARK

Thus, the global technology platform for event management and ticket purchase has consolidated the first Friday of each month off as a measure to promote the well-being and mental health of its workers in Spain and around the world. BriteBreak Friday -as the company calls this social benefit- provides each employee time to disconnect from the routine and recharge batteries. This measure adds to the benefits that Eventbrite offers its workers to improve their quality of life and enhance their work-family balance.

The “BriteBreak Friday” consists of an additional day off, the first Friday of each month, in which the entire workforce stops at once and in which no emails are sent or meetings are scheduled. The measure provides each worker with a real break from the routine and time for oneself to dedicate to what they most want.

For Julia Collado, Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist at Eventbrite Spain, “BriteBreaks are very important since the month begins with a different mentality. You know yes or yes you are going to have a long weekend to dedicate to things that you may not have as much time for during the week. During BriteBreaks, I feel an incredible sense of peace and pause. While the world around me continues with its routine, since it is a normal Friday for them, I know that my day will be relaxed and I will be able to dedicate that time to my well-being and to disconnect.»

The initiative it was tested in November 2020 during confinement, at a time when the importance of mental health was evident. Eventbrite had planned that the measure would end in April 2021, but the reception by the entire staff was very positive and the company decided to integrate it permanently among the benefits it offers its workers.