events and culture not to forget

Twelve appointments including conferences, meetings with historians and scholars, film screenings and a final concert to reconstruct the history of our continent before the advent of Nazism and the Shoah. We talk about “The world of yesterday” in the 2022 edition of the Paths in Memory, the long-lived cultural and itinerant review that the Brianteo Villa Greppi Consortium organizes on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance with scientific direction of the historical consultant Daniele Frisco: three weeks of in-depth studies, all scheduled from 17 January to 6 February in the various municipalities of the Consortium.

An edition that, as it has now become an essential element of the review, will be able to count on the presence, in Brianza, of important personalities from the world of culture, from historians such as Germano Maifreda and Daniele Susini to scholars of the caliber of Roberta Ascarelli and Shaul Bassi.

Theme of this edition: “The world of yesterday”

«For several years now, the Paths in Memory – explains Daniele Frisco – have wanted to stand out thanks to an articulated and quality proposal. Remembering does not only mean remembering the dramatic events of the twentieth century, but offering every year an opportunity to deepen a different aspect and to highlight problems capable of questioning our present as well. The choice, for each edition, of a specific theme and the desire to build a program of meetings with experts on the subject has allowed us to go beyond the simple and yet necessary memory and to bring the complexity of History even in the smallest municipalities of the Villa Greppi Consortium. With the 2022 edition – continues the scientific director – we want to investigate Europe before the advent of Nazi totalitarianism: a Europe different from that of today, with Jewish communities spread throughout the continent and with villages and neighborhoods that have now completely disappeared from maps. In addition to the past, the usual look at the present will not be lacking, with appointments dedicated to current affairs and to problems also present in contemporary Europe, such as anti-Gypsyism and anti-Semitism ”.

The program: it starts on Monday 17th January

Following the calendar, we start on Monday 17 January at 9 pm (in the Aldo Moro civic hall in Sovico) with an introductory conference by Frisco himself: examining cities, neighborhoods, villages and cultures erased during the Second World War, the historical consultant of the Villa Greppi Consortium will reconstruct the Europe prior to Nazism and will present some of the topics at the center of subsequent events.

After the screening – Wednesday 19 at 21 (Barzago civic hall) – of “1945” by Ferenc Török, as always preceded by a brief historical introduction by Frisco, on Friday 21 January at 21 the appointment is in Nibionno (salon of the ‘oratory of Cibrone) with the first guest. Expected, in fact, the full professor of Economic History at the University of Milan Germano Maifreda, who presents his book “Italya. Stories of Jews, Italian history ”(Laterza), a volume that leads to the discovery of daily stories that have as protagonists men and women of Jewish origin in different periods and places in Italy.

Guided tours and Dante’s readings with the Villa Greppi Consortium

The next day we move to the council chamber of Casatenovo, where at 5 pm the meeting with the professor of English literature at the Ca ‘Foscari University of Venice Shaul Bassi, editor of the book “Il courtyard del mondo. New stories from the Venice Ghetto ”(Giuntina). This work brings together essays and stories by eighteen writers from different countries, languages, religions, who came to Venice to revisit the original Ghetto five hundred years after its foundation.

Another key guest also on Sunday 23 at 17, when the Cremella town hall welcomes the historian and expert in memory education Daniele Susini, author of “The Jewish Resistance in Europe” (Donzelli), a volume that deals with the theme of Jewish resistance, from the armed one to the spiritual and cultural one, up to the forms of rescue and self-help implemented in ghettos and extermination camps.

Cinema break on January 25, when at 9 pm the Sandro Pertini civic hall of Osnago hosts the screening of “Ida” by Paweł Pawlikowski, as always preceded by a historical introduction, while on January 27 at 9 pm, on the Day of Remembrance, we reach the Pertini conference room in Bulciago for Roberta Ascarelli’s conference. Full Professor of German Language and Literature at the University of Siena, Roberta Ascarelli has taught Judaism at the University of Vienna and Yiddish Culture at the University of Rome La Sapienza and at the “Percorsi” she will speak in depth about Yiddish culture, particularly in Central Europe.

Third and last film on the bill “Everything is illuminated” by Liev Schreiber, set for 28 at 21 in Correzzana, while on Monday 31 (at 21 in Missaglia, Teodolinda civic hall) we talk about commonplaces, prejudices and stereotypes thanks to the presentation of the book “The invented Jew” (Giuntina) in the company of the curator Raffaella Di Castro and Simone Santoro, former president of the Union of Young Jews of Italy. A volume, the one at the center of the evening, which collects essays able to intelligently contrast prejudices and stereotypes, developing a strategy and a method to dismantle them.

“The other Europe: the world of culture between persecution and flight”

Triuggio, on the other hand, is reached on February 3 at 9 pm, when a second conference by Frisco is scheduled, this time entitled “The other Europe: the world of culture between persecution and flight”. A focus that wants to deepen the European political and cultural world prior to the advent of Hitler and in stark contrast to the subsequent New European Order. Another Europe, of which much was lost during the world conflict.

We focus on history but also on current events in the penultimate appointment of this edition: scheduled for Saturday 5 February at 5 pm (in the council chamber of Casatenovo), in fact, the conference of the PhD in Geopolitics Eva Rizzin entitled “Crossing Auschwitz . Sinti and Roma: the voices of the present, the roots of the past “. Scientific director of the National Observatory on Anti-Gypsyism established at the “Francesca Cappelletto” Center for Ethnographic Research and Applied Anthropology of the University of Verona, Eva Rizzin will talk about the history of Sinti and Roma and a contemporary phenomenon: the diffusion, even today, of anti-Gypsyism.

The concert of memory

To close the review will be, on Sunday 6 February at 5 pm in Villa Greppi in the municipality of Monticello Brianza, the “Concert of memory” by the Clarionet Ensemble of the A. Guarnieri School of Music: an afternoon starring Klezmer, popular Jewish instrumental music . An ancient musical tradition that sees its origins above all in the Eastern European and Balkan countries, where Jewish communities have developed that have absorbed and reworked the musical folklore of those places. Events are organized safely. Access allowed only with a reinforced green pass and FFP2 mask in compliance with the anti-covid legislation. Free admission subject to availability. For info www.villagreppi.it.